Turkey moved closer to purchasing Eurofighter jets after a deal with Britain

Turkey on Wednesday reached agreements with NATO allies Great Britain and Germany, paving the way for the acquisition of dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, which Ankara seeks to strengthen its defense in an increasingly unstable region, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Great Britain signed a preliminary agreement allowing Ankara to operate the fighter jets, while Germany approved the delivery of 40 of them to Turkey, which has relied on both foreign procurement and its own defense industry projects, including domestic fighter jets, to strengthen deterrence.

In addition to the Eurofighter, Ankara is also negotiating with Washington for the purchase of 40 F-16s.

Israel's attacks on countries in the region, including a 12-day conflict with Turkey's neighbor Iran and recent strikes on another neighbor, Syria, have alarmed Ankara, prompting a desire for rapid rearmament to counter any potential threats, the publication writes.

Since 2023, Turkey has been negotiating the purchase of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, which are built by a consortium of Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

Speaking at a signing ceremony with UK Defense Secretary John Healey in Istanbul, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said the agreement brought Turkey "one step closer to a full agreement" on the aircraft, adding that it would also strengthen NATO and Turkey's air capabilities.

"We welcome this positive step towards our country joining the Eurofighter Typhoon club and want to reaffirm our shared commitment to completing the necessary arrangements as soon as possible," he said.

Güler also told reporters that the planned purchase is for 40 aircraft, but other options are being considered.