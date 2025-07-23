Turkey moved closer to purchasing Eurofighter jets after a deal with Britain

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 2958 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 10955 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 53012 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 56278 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 61592 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 69228 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 153721 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 81243 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79090 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84587 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 101612 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 178114 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigadeJuly 23, 06:19 AM • 45317 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey09:33 AM • 10853 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 42588 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 53002 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 153714 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 179770 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 209546 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 254769 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 104293 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 228310 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 317294 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 325768 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 317409 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Turkey moved closer to purchasing Eurofighter jets after a deal with Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1948 views

Turkey has reached agreements with Great Britain and Germany on the acquisition of dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. This will strengthen Ankara's defense in an unstable region, where it is also negotiating the purchase of F-16s.

Turkey moved closer to purchasing Eurofighter jets after a deal with Britain

Turkey on Wednesday reached agreements with NATO allies Great Britain and Germany, paving the way for the acquisition of dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, which Ankara seeks to strengthen its defense in an increasingly unstable region, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Great Britain signed a preliminary agreement allowing Ankara to operate the fighter jets, while Germany approved the delivery of 40 of them to Turkey, which has relied on both foreign procurement and its own defense industry projects, including domestic fighter jets, to strengthen deterrence.

Germany approved the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey23.07.25, 11:01 • 4776 views

In addition to the Eurofighter, Ankara is also negotiating with Washington for the purchase of 40 F-16s.

Israel's attacks on countries in the region, including a 12-day conflict with Turkey's neighbor Iran and recent strikes on another neighbor, Syria, have alarmed Ankara, prompting a desire for rapid rearmament to counter any potential threats, the publication writes.

Since 2023, Turkey has been negotiating the purchase of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, which are built by a consortium of Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

Speaking at a signing ceremony with UK Defense Secretary John Healey in Istanbul, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said the agreement brought Turkey "one step closer to a full agreement" on the aircraft, adding that it would also strengthen NATO and Turkey's air capabilities.

"We welcome this positive step towards our country joining the Eurofighter Typhoon club and want to reaffirm our shared commitment to completing the necessary arrangements as soon as possible," he said.

Güler also told reporters that the planned purchase is for 40 aircraft, but other options are being considered.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Airbus
Eurofighter Typhoon
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Syria
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Germany
Turkey
Iran
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9