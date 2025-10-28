Russia announced the flight of the second prototype of the MC-21 medium-haul passenger aircraft, which, according to the Russian Ministry of Industry, "is entirely made of Russian components."

A test flight of the MC-21 jet medium-haul passenger aircraft was conducted in Russia. The aircraft took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. During the flight, new onboard systems and PD-14 turbofan engines were tested.

It is noted that the MC-21 aircraft, which has a capacity of approximately 175 seats, is intended to replace Western-made Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the future. Despite sanctions, this aircraft, according to the Russian Ministry of Industry, "is built from domestic components." This step is regarded in Russia as a successful effort to achieve aircraft production "independent of Western manufacturers."

As Reuters notes, the Russian aviation industry has proven its ability this year to deliver only one of the 15 aircraft planned for this year by August. According to an insider, the initial version of the MC-21 with exclusively Russian parts was heavier, had a limited flight range, and higher fuel consumption, the publication writes.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that by 2030, Russia will lose hundreds of aircraft due to sanctions that make maintenance impossible.

