Russia conducted a test flight of the MS-21 passenger aircraft with allegedly "fully Russian components"

10:50 AM • 5442 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15726 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15498 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15327 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14891 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 13988 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30809 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25464 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13042 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 24497 views
"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025October 28, 04:09 AM • 8286 views
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhoto07:51 AM • 5866 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20688 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 14978 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 1778 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 15132 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30809 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 25464 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 28 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20841 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30815 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 35010 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 68740 views
Russia conducted a test flight of the MS-21 passenger aircraft with allegedly "fully Russian components"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

Russia announced the flight of the second prototype of the MS-21 passenger aircraft, which, according to the Ministry of Industry, is entirely made of Russian components. The aircraft took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, testing new onboard systems and PD-14 engines.

Russia announced the flight of the second prototype of the MC-21 medium-haul passenger aircraft, which, according to the Russian Ministry of Industry, "is entirely made of Russian components."

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

A test flight of the MC-21 jet medium-haul passenger aircraft was conducted in Russia. The aircraft took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. During the flight, new onboard systems and PD-14 turbofan engines were tested.

It is noted that the MC-21 aircraft, which has a capacity of approximately 175 seats, is intended to replace Western-made Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the future. Despite sanctions, this aircraft, according to the Russian Ministry of Industry, "is built from domestic components." This step is regarded in Russia as a successful effort to achieve aircraft production "independent of Western manufacturers."

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo join forces to compete with Elon Musk's Space X23.10.25, 14:48 • 2488 views

As Reuters notes, the Russian aviation industry has proven its ability this year to deliver only one of the 15 aircraft planned for this year by August. According to an insider, the initial version of the MC-21 with exclusively Russian parts was heavier, had a limited flight range, and higher fuel consumption, the publication writes.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that by 2030, Russia will lose hundreds of aircraft due to sanctions that make maintenance impossible.

Russia likely lost a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew - social media27.10.25, 13:51 • 3242 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

