Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 15263 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
08:41 AM • 27664 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 32315 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
07:54 AM • 33769 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 32527 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 27215 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 58870 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54805 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45989 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Russia likely lost a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew - social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

Russian Telegram channels report the probable loss of a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew. The Russian Ministry of Defense does not comment on the information about the loss.

Russia likely lost a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew - social media

The Russian Federation has likely lost a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Details

From the messages circulating on social media, it is clear that the helicopter has been lost, and the crew, likely, as well.

However, no further details – where and under what circumstances the Ka-52 was lost – are provided.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the information regarding the loss of the helicopter.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, an aircraft, and dozens of artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine25.09.25, 07:43 • 3139 views

