Russia likely lost a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew - social media

The Russian Federation has likely lost a Ka-52 combat helicopter along with its crew. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Details

From the messages circulating on social media, it is clear that the helicopter has been lost, and the crew, likely, as well.

However, no further details – where and under what circumstances the Ka-52 was lost – are provided.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the information regarding the loss of the helicopter.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, an aircraft, and dozens of artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine