On September 24, the Russian army lost at least 940 more servicemen at the front. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed an aircraft, 38 artillery systems, and 2 enemy armored combat vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.09.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1105490 (+940) people;

tanks – 11201 (+0) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23287 (+2) units;

artillery systems – 33133 (+38) units;

MLRS – 1501 (+5) units;

air defense systems – 1222 (+4) units;

aircraft – 427 (+1) units;

helicopters – 345 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 63235 (+415);

cruise missiles – 3747 (+0);

ships / boats – 28 (+0);

submarines – 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 62736 (+120);

special equipment – 3975 (+2).

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, September 24, 122 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the occupiers have used 2435 kamikaze drones and carried out 3593 shellings. The most active battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction, where there have been 47 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense.

Military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready - Stubb