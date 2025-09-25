$41.380.00
Military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready - Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced that the military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready. The main structure has already been formed, and work on the political component will begin after the war ends.

Military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that the military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that work on security guarantees has been ongoing for several weeks since US leader Donald Trump met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to Stubb, the basic structure has already been formed.

The main responsibility lies with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army. It has the largest, most combat-ready, most experienced, and most modern army in the world at the moment. Secondly, it will be supported by Europe. And thirdly, there will be support from the United States.

- he noted.

The Finnish leader added that "the military structure is almost ready," and work on the political structure will begin next. At the same time, he noted that security guarantees will be implemented after the end of the war.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed by the "Coalition of the Willing," would require European countries to fight Russia in the event of future aggression. These guarantees will become effective after an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, with Russia having no veto power over their format.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
