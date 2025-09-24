$41.380.00
Zelenskyy: only allies and own weapons will provide Ukraine with security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the UN General Assembly debates that only strong alliances and its own weapons can guarantee Ukraine's security. He emphasized that international law does not work without allies and weapons, which is why Ukraine is investing in its defense industry.

Zelenskyy: only allies and own weapons will provide Ukraine with security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that only strong alliances and Ukraine's own weapons can guarantee its security. He stated this during the UN General Assembly debates, as reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy stressed that international law is completely ineffective if countries lack allies and weapons.

There are no security guarantees without weapons and partners. No Ukrainian chose such a fate. That is why we are investing in the defense industry.

- emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump, during his visit to the UN, stated that Ukraine could restore its borders with the support of Europe and NATO. He avoided promising new aid to Ukraine, shifting responsibility for the continuation of the war to European allies.

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy