Zelenskyy: only allies and own weapons will provide Ukraine with security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that only strong alliances and Ukraine's own weapons can guarantee its security. He stated this during the UN General Assembly debates, as reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy stressed that international law is completely ineffective if countries lack allies and weapons.

There are no security guarantees without weapons and partners. No Ukrainian chose such a fate. That is why we are investing in the defense industry. - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump, during his visit to the UN, stated that Ukraine could restore its borders with the support of Europe and NATO. He avoided promising new aid to Ukraine, shifting responsibility for the continuation of the war to European allies.