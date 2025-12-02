Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29024 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 37192 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 50866 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 43198 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 40637 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 33107 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28131 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24667 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 62237 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21200 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 27601 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 26623 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 25226 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 25586 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 16647 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29042 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 38229 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 44733 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 52913 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 62251 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 32270 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 34693 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 91225 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 66499 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 82675 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network
Shahed-136

Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

French President Emmanuel Macron will make his fourth state visit to China this week. Europe is seeking to strike a balance between economic and security threats from Beijing and its dependence on the world's second-largest economy.

Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron will make his fourth state visit to China this week, as Europe seeks to balance economic and security threats from Beijing with its dependence on the world's second-largest economy during a period of global trade turmoil, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the past, Macron has sought to project a strong European front in relations with China, while trying not to provoke hostility from Beijing, whose growing assertiveness is testing trade, military, and diplomatic ties, analysts note.

"He needs to make it clear to China's leadership that Europe will respond to growing economic and security threats from Beijing, while preventing an escalation of tensions that could lead to a full-blown trade war and diplomatic failure," Noah Barkin, a China analyst with Rhodium Group, told Reuters.

"That's not an easy message to deliver," he said.

Macron, who will begin his trip with a visit to Beijing's Forbidden City on Wednesday, will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday in the capital, and then again on Friday during a trip to Chengdu, in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

His visit follows a tense trip by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in July, when she stated that EU-China ties were at a "turning point."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit China early next year.

Trade tensions between China and Europe have risen, as cheap Chinese exports, particularly in the steel sector after being excluded from the US market, are hitting much of European industry.

There are also concerns in Europe about China's growing technological advantage in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and its dominance in rare earth processing, which could threaten supplies for critical European industries.

As Washington's tariffs squeeze global trade, Beijing is seizing the opportunity to present itself as a partner for business, hoping to assuage European concerns about China's support for Russia and its state-subsidized industrial model.

Ahead of the visit, Macron's advisers said he would push for a rebalancing of trade dynamics to encourage China to increase domestic consumption, and hoped that "the benefits of innovation could be shared" to allow Europe access to Chinese technology.

To combat growing concerns about trade with China, the EU is expected to unveil a new economic security doctrine that could allow the bloc to use its trade toolkit more aggressively against China.

France, whose car manufacturers have negligible sales in China but are under pressure to successfully transition to electric vehicles at home, has supported the European Commission's push to raise tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles, the publication writes.

It has also been embroiled in a dispute with Beijing that lasted over a year over a Chinese investigation into brandy imports, a move widely seen as China's retaliation for France's support for EV tariffs, before being offered a reprieve.

Despite the recent opening of a new assembly line in China, Airbus is unlikely to receive a long-awaited order for up to 500 aircraft during Macron's visit, industry sources said. Such deals give Beijing leverage over Washington, which is pushing for new Boeing purchase commitments.

Macron will also seek to avoid repeating the mistakes of his last trip in 2023, when his remarks on Taiwan in an interview on the flight home sparked a backlash in the United States.

"Macron cannot afford to be as reckless as he was in 2023," Barkin said, adding that his comments, in which he appeared to refuse to take sides with China or the US, "painted a false picture of what France's China policy actually was."

French advisers said Macron would push for the preservation of the status quo in Taiwan and urge China not to escalate the situation after recent statements by Japan about the island, which provoked a diplomatic spat with Beijing.

"I expect him to be more disciplined this time," Barkin said. "There's a lot more at stake for France and Europe."

Macron travels to Beijing, where he will try to persuade Xi Jinping to pressure the Kremlin for a ceasefire in Ukraine01.12.25, 15:54 • 3060 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Keir Starmer
Airbus
European Commission
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Taiwan
France
Great Britain
Germany
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
United States
Ursula von der Leyen