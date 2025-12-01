$42.270.07
Macron travels to Beijing, where he will try to persuade Xi Jinping to pressure the Kremlin for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a three-day state visit to China this week to persuade Xi Jinping to influence the Kremlin to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. Paris also expects China to step up efforts to influence Russia and review trade imbalances with the EU.

Macron travels to Beijing, where he will try to persuade Xi Jinping to pressure the Kremlin for a ceasefire in Ukraine
Photo: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Beijing this week, where he intends to persuade Xi Jinping to use his influence on the Kremlin to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported by BFMtv, writes UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, Macron will begin a three-day state visit to China – his fourth since being elected president. Amid intensified diplomatic efforts to find ways to end the war in Ukraine, the French leader hopes to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure Moscow and facilitate a ceasefire.

French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefire30.11.25, 06:03 • 9214 views

Before the trip, Paris has already outlined its main expectations. These include strengthening China's efforts to influence Russia and reviewing trade imbalances in relations with the European Union.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed this position.

We count on China, a permanent member of the Security Council, to, like us, put pressure on Russia so that Russia and, in particular, Vladimir Putin, can finally agree to a ceasefire.

– said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on France Culture.

It is expected that by the end of the week, the parties will discuss not only the Ukrainian issue, but also economic relations, which have become increasingly strained in recent years due to growing competition and trade barriers.

Zelenskyy meets Macron in Paris today to strengthen support for Ukraine01.12.25, 08:44 • 3404 views

Stepan Haftko

