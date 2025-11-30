$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 10963 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 19594 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 17415 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 17773 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 17879 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14986 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14905 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14064 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14675 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15080 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Publications
Exclusives
French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Putin must agree to a ceasefire, otherwise Russia will face new sanctions. Also, according to him, the European Council may decide on frozen Russian assets as early as December 18.

French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefire

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to agree to a ceasefire, otherwise Russia will face new sanctions. This was stated in an interview for La Tribune by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin is interested in taking seriously the peace plan of US President Donald Trump, which was finalized during negotiations in Geneva, due to Russian failures at the front.

Putin must agree to a ceasefire or accept that Russia will face new sanctions that will exhaust its economy, as well as increased support for Ukraine from Europe.

- said the head of the French Foreign Ministry.

He also stated that the European Council may make a decision on frozen Russian assets as early as next month, on December 18.

"We want to protect Ukraine from financial difficulties for the next two years in case the war continues. All this will be discussed in the coming days, and I hope that a decision will be made at the meeting of the European Council on December 18," Barrot noted.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss peace terms and security guarantees.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
European Council
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy