French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefire

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to agree to a ceasefire, otherwise Russia will face new sanctions. This was stated in an interview for La Tribune by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, reports UNN.

According to him, Putin is interested in taking seriously the peace plan of US President Donald Trump, which was finalized during negotiations in Geneva, due to Russian failures at the front.

Putin must agree to a ceasefire or accept that Russia will face new sanctions that will exhaust its economy, as well as increased support for Ukraine from Europe. - said the head of the French Foreign Ministry.

He also stated that the European Council may make a decision on frozen Russian assets as early as next month, on December 18.

"We want to protect Ukraine from financial difficulties for the next two years in case the war continues. All this will be discussed in the coming days, and I hope that a decision will be made at the meeting of the European Council on December 18," Barrot noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss peace terms and security guarantees.

