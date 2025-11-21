$42.150.06
Decisions affecting the interests of Europe and NATO require common support: France made a statement regarding the peace plan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

The Élysée Palace emphasized that all decisions regarding the peace plan for Ukraine require common support and consensus from European partners and NATO allies. The statement reiterates key provisions about "unwavering commitment to a just and lasting peace" and the need for "full involvement of Ukraine, preservation of its sovereignty, and ensuring its future security."

Decisions affecting the interests of Europe and NATO require common support: France made a statement regarding the peace plan for Ukraine

The Élysée Palace made a statement regarding the discussion of a peace plan by the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, and Britain, emphasizing that all decisions "require the joint support and consensus of European partners and NATO allies accordingly," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The publication quotes the Élysée Palace's comment on the phone conversation, which reiterates key provisions of other statements about "unwavering commitment to a just and lasting peace" and the need for "full engagement of Ukraine, preservation of its sovereignty, and ensuring its future security."

In addition, the comment states that "all decisions that have consequences for the interests of Europe and NATO require the joint support and consensus of European partners and NATO allies accordingly."

Merz, Macron, and Starmer held talks with Zelenskyy and confirmed support for Ukraine - Berlin21.11.25, 14:30

Context

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace settlement plan between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, Axios reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This plan envisages actual Russian control over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there.

The plan also provides for the return of some lands in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia by the Russians after negotiations.

Later, Axios reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

Also, Axios later published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters21.11.25, 15:06

Recall

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris considers Trump's plan for Ukraine unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. He noted that this plan is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small.

At the same time, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia called Donald Trump's plan an information-psychological special operation.

The Telegraph also reports that according to Trump's plan, Russia will pay rent for actual control over occupied Donbas. However, the amount of this payment is not disclosed.

Antonina Tumanova

