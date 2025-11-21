Merz, Macron, and Starmer held talks with Zelenskyy and confirmed support for Ukraine - Berlin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and confirm full support for Ukraine, said the spokesman for the German Chancellor, as reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's spokesman just confirmed that "Merz, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Keir Starmer of Great Britain spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this morning."

The statement, published in German, says that the leaders reaffirmed their "unwavering and full support for Ukraine on its path to a lasting and just peace."

The leaders also "welcomed US efforts to end the war in Ukraine," including proposals to affirm Ukraine's sovereignty and provide "robust" security guarantees, and intend to "closely coordinate" further actions on this issue.

They also noted that they "will continue to strive for the goal of protecting vital European and Ukrainian interests in the long term," emphasizing that the current line of contact should serve as a "starting point" for any territorial discussions.

But, most importantly, as the publication notes, they also stated that any peace agreement, "concerning European states, the European Union, or NATO, requires the approval of European partners or a consensus among allies."

