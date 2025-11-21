$42.150.06
German Chancellor canceled meetings for talks with Zelensky and Trump - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled a series of meetings on Friday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The talks concern the situation in Ukraine, including Trump's 28-point plan.

German Chancellor canceled meetings for talks with Zelensky and Trump - Bild

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz abruptly canceled a series of meetings on Friday for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, Bild reports, according to UNN.

Details

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled several meetings at short notice on Friday. As Bild learned from the Chancellor's office, he asked his chief of staff, Torsten Frey, to attend the meeting instead of him due to "internal discussions and planned phone calls regarding the situation in Ukraine."

Merz will hold talks, among others, with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- according to Bild.

Negotiations in the so-called E3 format - between Zelenskyy, Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - were also scheduled for today. It was stated that the details of the upcoming phone calls would only be released "after consultation with the participants."

European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg21.11.25, 12:48 • 1790 views

"The main focus is undoubtedly on Trump's 28-point plan for Ukraine," the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Bild
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine