European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
11:38 AM • 340 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 5414 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 9406 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 18793 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 26044 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 37721 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 21862 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24733 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25122 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22404 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.1m/s
95%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the warNovember 21, 02:58 AM • 19922 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23695 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhoto06:53 AM • 12751 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 19772 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 11496 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 320 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 9380 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 19962 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 37715 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 57338 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Petro Poroshenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 4600 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23849 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 38459 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 52341 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 74203 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Tesla Model Y

European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

The German Chancellor, the Presidents of France, and the Prime Minister of Great Britain will hold an urgent conversation with Zelenskyy. They will discuss the US and Russian plan to end the war. A meeting is also expected on the sidelines of the G20 in South Africa.

European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg

European leaders - including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - will hold a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding "the US and Russia's plan to end the war in Ukraine," and on Saturday in South Africa, European leaders will hold a meeting within the framework of the G20 meeting "to outline further steps," Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled his agenda on Friday to hold an urgent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders regarding the US and Russia's plan to end the war in Ukraine, which involves massive concessions to Vladimir Putin. Emmanuel Macron of France and Keir Starmer of Great Britain will also join the phone call at noon European time.

- the publication states, citing sources.

"Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a phone call regarding the US-Russia development today at 13:00 South African time," Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham clarified on X.

As the publication writes, "although the US and Russia have largely sidelined European countries in their efforts to end the war, Europe's reaction to their proposal will be crucial in determining Ukraine's next steps."

The European Union is trying to agree on a mechanism that would allow the allocation of about 140 billion euros (160 billion US dollars) to support Ukraine, amid the US cutting support for Kyiv, the publication notes.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20

European leaders will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty conference in South Africa on Saturday to outline further steps.

- a source familiar with the situation reported.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, known for his favorable attitude towards US President Donald Trump, is also expected to attend the meeting, the source said.

European leaders are also trying to arrange a phone call with the US to discuss this initiative.

- another source reported.

Merz had planned to visit a school in Berlin on Friday morning but changed his plans to "formulate a response to the American-Russian plan," a German government official said.

Addition

The 28-point peace plan, as the publication writes, "proposed by US and Russian envoys," would force Kyiv to cede significant territories seized by Russia, limit the size of its military forces, and subsequently lift sanctions on Moscow. According to the proposal, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, the Ukrainian regions of Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk would be "recognized de facto as Russian, including by the United States."

Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points21.11.25, 10:00 • 19983 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Keir Starmer
Luhansk Oblast
Alexander Stubb
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
South Africa
France
Great Britain
Germany
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv