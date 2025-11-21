Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points

The project of US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine was published by Axios, citing confirmation from Ukrainian and American officials and a source familiar with the proposal, writes UNN.

"The American side is pushing Ukraine to conclude an agreement on 'aggressive terms.' And, despite the fact that the plan includes proposals that Ukraine has repeatedly rejected so far, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule it out," the publication says.

A senior White House official acknowledged that "the plan is 'not easy' for Ukraine, but said the US believes the war must end, and that if it doesn't, Ukraine is likely to lose even more territory," the publication writes.

The publication reports that the plan was developed by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff with the participation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Witkoff reportedly also consulted with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev on the plan. Dmitriev told Axios that he was "optimistic about it because, unlike previous efforts, 'we feel that the Russian position is really being heard.'" After meeting with Dmitriev, the publication writes, "Witkoff and Kushner also discussed the plan with Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov."

"US Army Secretary Dan Driskoll presented the plan to Zelenskyy in writing on Thursday. After that, Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to negotiate it with Trump and his team," the publication says.

Zelenskyy, it is noted, called the plan the US "vision," but not a final proposal. He said that Ukraine has clearly expressed its opinion on red lines and will contribute to making the plan "truly meaningful."

A US official also told Axios that "the administration views the plan as a 'living document' that can be changed based on discussions with the parties." The official claimed that "Ukraine was positive about many points during the negotiations and was able to incorporate some of its positions."

Trump also "personally endorsed the plan, the full details of which have not been previously published," the publication writes.

"We are making serious efforts to find a solution that will end the war in Ukraine, just as we ended the war in Gaza. We believe this plan is not easy, but it is good for Ukraine," a senior White House official said.

"In addition to the territorial concessions required from Ukraine, the document speaks of a 'decisive coordinated military response' in case of further Russian invasions of Ukrainian territory. It does not say what role the US will play in such a response," the publication says.

The plan also includes economic components that involve using some frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, lifting sanctions on Russia, US and Russian agreement on a long-term partnership in areas such as artificial intelligence and mining, and Russia's return to the G8.

"All parties will receive amnesty for their actions during the war, which likely means that Russian officials and soldiers cannot be prosecuted for war crimes," the publication says.

The plan, it is reported, also calls for Ukraine to hold elections within 100 days of reaching an agreement. In September, Zelenskyy told Axios that he wants to hold elections as soon as a ceasefire agreement is reached.

"The 28 points below reflect the current US plan as of Thursday, with minor changes in wording after amendments," Axios reports.

Axios provided the full plan:

1. Ukraine's sovereignty will be confirmed.

2. A comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.

3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighboring countries and NATO will not expand further.

4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

"A US official told Axios that this will be a clear security guarantee for Ukraine from the US, and this is the first time it has been officially discussed during these negotiations, although the proposal does not contain additional details about what it entails," Axios informs.

6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.

9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

10. The U.S. guarantee:

The U.S. will receive compensation for the guarantee;

If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee;

If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked;

If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.

11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to:

The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence;

The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernize, and operate Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities;

Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernization of cities and residential areas;

Infrastructure development;

Extraction of minerals and natural resources;

The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis;

The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities;

Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

14. Frozen funds will be used as follows:

$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine;

The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture. Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine's reconstruction. Frozen European funds will be unfrozen. The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.

15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.

17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.

18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.

20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programs in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice:

Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities;

Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education;

All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.

21. Territories:

Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognized as de facto Russian, including by the United States;

Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact;

Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions;

Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarized zone.

22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an 'all for all' basis;

All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children;

A family reunification program will be implemented;

Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.

25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.

26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J. Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.

28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.

