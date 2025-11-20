Zelenskyy after meeting with US Secretary Driscoll: Ukraine is ready for operational work to end the war

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
05:57 PM • 5646 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 23620 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 23068 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 34034 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 46484 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53305 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 25640 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 54876 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 40815 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53879 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
100%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on Russian teachers who are "re-educating" Ukrainian children in the occupied territoriesNovember 20, 09:45 AM • 4518 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEANovember 20, 11:00 AM • 52667 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideo01:30 PM • 8630 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 14519 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 20588 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 20669 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 34053 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 46497 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53312 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 54883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 14578 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 37857 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 60607 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 57521 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 58284 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
The Guardian
BM-21 "Grad"

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Secretary Driscoll: Ukraine is ready for operational work to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

President Zelenskyy, after meeting with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, stated that Ukraine is ready for constructive work on the points of the peace plan. He also reported on Russia's strike on Ternopil with an X-101 missile containing foreign components, providing Driscoll with materials about the companies that produce the parts.

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Secretary Driscoll: Ukraine is ready for operational work to end the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after a meeting with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll that Ukraine is ready for "constructive, honest, and prompt work" on the points of the peace plan. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Today, during a meeting with Secretary Driscoll, we discussed options for achieving true peace, the stages of work and formats of dialogue, as well as new impulses for diplomacy. Our teams – Ukraine and the USA – will work on the points of the plan to end the war

– said Zelenskyy.

The President also informed the minister about Russia's brutal attack on Ternopil with an X-101 missile, manufactured in 2025 with 175 foreign components that enter Russia bypassing sanctions, and handed Driscoll materials about the companies that produce the parts.

Peace is needed, and we appreciate the efforts of President Trump and his team to restore security in Europe. Ukraine defends life and independence thanks to the courage of our people, our unity, and the help of partners

– Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media20.11.25, 19:57 • 5666 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Kh-101
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine