Zelenskyy after meeting with US Secretary Driscoll: Ukraine is ready for operational work to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy, after meeting with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, stated that Ukraine is ready for constructive work on the points of the peace plan. He also reported on Russia's strike on Ternopil with an X-101 missile containing foreign components, providing Driscoll with materials about the companies that produce the parts.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after a meeting with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll that Ukraine is ready for "constructive, honest, and prompt work" on the points of the peace plan. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Details
Today, during a meeting with Secretary Driscoll, we discussed options for achieving true peace, the stages of work and formats of dialogue, as well as new impulses for diplomacy. Our teams – Ukraine and the USA – will work on the points of the plan to end the war
The President also informed the minister about Russia's brutal attack on Ternopil with an X-101 missile, manufactured in 2025 with 175 foreign components that enter Russia bypassing sanctions, and handed Driscoll materials about the companies that produce the parts.
Peace is needed, and we appreciate the efforts of President Trump and his team to restore security in Europe. Ukraine defends life and independence thanks to the courage of our people, our unity, and the help of partners
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media20.11.25, 19:57 • 5666 views