BM-21 "Grad"

Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5694 views

The President of Ukraine informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll about his readiness to cooperate with the Trump administration on a peace plan. This plan involves the transfer of some controlled territories to Russia, but Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations.

Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan for Ukraine, US and Ukrainian officials told Axios, UNN reports.

Details

The plan, which involves significant concessions from Ukraine, including the transfer of some controlled territories to Russia, has caused concern. However, instead of outright refusal, Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations. The President's Office announced that he "expects to discuss this with President Trump in the coming days."

Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying20.11.25, 14:24 • 54909 views

According to a Ukrainian official, Driscoll handed Zelenskyy a copy of the plan during a meeting in Kyiv. A statement from Zelenskyy's office said that the president "outlined fundamental principles that are important to our people, and after today's meeting, the parties agreed to work on the provisions of the plan in such a way that it would lead to a just end to the war."

Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences20.11.25, 15:09 • 53342 views

A US official noted that Zelenskyy and Driscoll "agreed on a tight signing deadline." Driscoll's delegation initially planned to discuss military technology and strategy, but the White House instructed him to "initiate negotiations" on behalf of US envoy Steve Witkoff and Senator Marco Rubio.

Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war20.11.25, 18:14 • 23707 views

Stepan Haftko

