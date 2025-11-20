Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan for Ukraine, US and Ukrainian officials told Axios, UNN reports.

Details

The plan, which involves significant concessions from Ukraine, including the transfer of some controlled territories to Russia, has caused concern. However, instead of outright refusal, Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations. The President's Office announced that he "expects to discuss this with President Trump in the coming days."

According to a Ukrainian official, Driscoll handed Zelenskyy a copy of the plan during a meeting in Kyiv. A statement from Zelenskyy's office said that the president "outlined fundamental principles that are important to our people, and after today's meeting, the parties agreed to work on the provisions of the plan in such a way that it would lead to a just end to the war."

A US official noted that Zelenskyy and Driscoll "agreed on a tight signing deadline." Driscoll's delegation initially planned to discuss military technology and strategy, but the White House instructed him to "initiate negotiations" on behalf of US envoy Steve Witkoff and Senator Marco Rubio.

