Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, the President of Ukraine outlined the fundamental principles that are important for the Ukrainian people, and following today's meeting, "they agreed to work on the points of the plan so that it would lead to a dignified end to the war."

Ukraine has sought peace since the first seconds of the Russian invasion, and we support all meaningful proposals that can bring true peace closer. Ukraine has supported President Trump's proposals to end the bloodshed since the beginning of this year. We are ready now to work constructively with the American side and our partners in Europe and the world to achieve peace. - the message says.

The Presidential Office added that the President of Ukraine expects to discuss with President Trump in the coming days the available diplomatic opportunities and the main points needed for peace.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of the Army Dan Driskoll and generals. The meeting took place as part of US President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to resume dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

