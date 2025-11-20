$42.090.00
04:14 PM
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11013 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a draft plan from the American side that could activate diplomacy. Ukraine is ready to work constructively with the American side and partners to achieve peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, the President of Ukraine outlined the fundamental principles that are important for the Ukrainian people, and following today's meeting, "they agreed to work on the points of the plan so that it would lead to a dignified end to the war."

Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying20.11.25, 14:24 • 47218 views

Ukraine has sought peace since the first seconds of the Russian invasion, and we support all meaningful proposals that can bring true peace closer. Ukraine has supported President Trump's proposals to end the bloodshed since the beginning of this year. We are ready now to work constructively with the American side and our partners in Europe and the world to achieve peace.

- the message says.

The Presidential Office added that the President of Ukraine expects to discuss with President Trump in the coming days the available diplomatic opportunities and the main points needed for peace.

Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences20.11.25, 15:09 • 42142 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of the Army Dan Driskoll and generals. The meeting took place as part of US President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to resume dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

EU's top diplomat: a peace agreement for Ukraine should not come at the cost of abandoning the state20.11.25, 18:11 • 1084 views

Antonina Tumanova

