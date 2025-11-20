EU's top diplomat: a peace agreement for Ukraine should not come at the cost of abandoning the state

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that a peace agreement for Ukraine cannot come at the cost of "giving up one's own state," and emphasized that no government can agree to a deal "that benefits the killer," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

When asked about any peace talks, Kallas noted that "the Ukrainian people are dying every day, their infrastructure is being bombed every day, and you know that winter is coming, so it is clear that they are suffering the most and they want the suffering to end as soon as possible."

"But at the same time, it cannot be the price, you know, of giving up their country," she added.

"That is why work on the reparations loan must continue, because it also makes Ukraine stronger," Kallas emphasized.

The EU's chief diplomat also noted that "Ukraine is fighting for its homeland, for its people, for its civilians," and no government can agree to a deal "that... (benefits) the killer."

She said that Russia is putting forward its peace proposals because "they are afraid of this reparations loan (because) they are approaching the point where... they are running out of money, and... they want to show externally that they are extremely strong and all that, but in reality... that is not the case."

"This gives us reason to be strong, to continue the course of supporting Ukraine, but also to put pressure on Russia," she says.

Recall

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that any plan to end the war requires the participation of Ukraine and European countries. She emphasized that the EU supports a lasting, strong, and just peace, and welcomes any efforts to achieve it.

