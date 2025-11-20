$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

European countries have expressed their position on a possible US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia, developed in secret. Most emphasize the need to involve Ukraine and Europe in any peace agreements.

Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying

Europe reacted to reports of a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, reportedly developed by the administration secretly with the Russian Federation. What the EU, France, Germany, Poland, Great Britain and other countries are saying, writes UNN.

European Union

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said on November 20 that any plan to end the war would require the involvement of both the Ukrainian and European sides.

"To end this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must agree to these plans," Kallas emphasized.

Kallas: any peace plan needs Ukrainians and Europeans "on board"

France

Peace in Ukraine must not come through Kyiv's "capitulation," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

"We want peace, Ukrainians want peace, a just peace that respects the sovereignty of each country, a lasting peace that cannot be questioned by future aggression, but peace cannot mean capitulation," Jean-Noël Barrot said on Thursday in Brussels before a meeting of EU foreign ministers, referring to a peace plan developed by Washington to end the war, as reported by Le Monde.

"We do not want Ukraine to capitulate, and you can imagine that the Ukrainians, who have been heroically resisting uncontrolled aggression from Russia for more than three years, will always refuse any form of capitulation," the French foreign minister said.

"We see that today it is Vladimir Putin's Russia that is an obstacle to peace," Barrot said.

"The principle of peace must begin with a ceasefire on the line of contact, which will allow for discussions on territories and security guarantees," the French Foreign Minister said.

Germany

According to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, quoted by Der Spiegel, Germany is unaware of alleged secret talks between the US and Russia on a peace plan for Ukraine. Wadephul told reporters in Berlin that the German government had not been "informed" about the 28-point plan reported by US media. He stressed that all international partners continue to work to bring Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Wadephul called the current joint meetings in Istanbul an important step and confirmed Germany's support for these negotiations. At the same time, Germany continues to emphasize its support for Ukraine to make it clear to Putin that the negotiation process is the only option. "We constantly support Ukraine militarily, politically and economically," the German Foreign Minister said.

"All negotiations on a ceasefire, as well as any further peaceful developments in Ukraine, can only be discussed and agreed upon with Ukraine. And Europe must be involved," Wadephul also said on Thursday, referring to a peace plan developed by Washington to end the war, as reported by Le Monde.

Poland

Of course, we support all efforts for peace, but let's remember that Europe is currently the main supporter of Ukraine, both financially and militarily, said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski before a meeting of European Union ministers in Brussels.

He added that "Europe's security will be enhanced or diminished as a result of how this war ends."

Sikorski also responded to media reports regarding the US's 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"As Europe, we demand participation in these decisions. And, in my opinion, what should be limited is not the victim's ability to defend itself, but the aggressor's ability to act aggressively," Sikorski said.

Lithuania

"I don't see any great tragedy in the fact that there are ideas on how to end this war; it's good that they are coming from the United States," commented Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, quoted by Le Monde.

"Look at it from the positive side: if they are working on it, it means they are committed," he noted.

Great Britain

Great Britain said it shares US President Donald Trump's goal of ending the war in Ukraine and called on Russia to withdraw its troops, following reports that "Washington was pressuring Kyiv to accept a US-developed framework agreement for peace," Reuters reported.

"Russia can do this tomorrow by withdrawing its troops and ending the illegal invasion," a spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said, adding that London "shares President Trump's desire to end this barbaric war."

Addition

Earlier, American media reported that US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, developed by the administration secretly with the Russian Federation. According to the press, the plan, which was created in consultation with a Russian envoy, was not thoroughly agreed upon with the Ukrainian side.

As Reuters reports, sources said that "the proposals include, among other things, a reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces."

Axios, citing an American official, reported that "Trump's new plan to end the war in Ukraine involves giving Russia parts of eastern Ukraine that it does not currently control, in exchange for US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe against future Russian aggression."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development of a "list of potential ideas" for ending Russia's war against Ukraine, while claiming that it was based on "proposals from both sides of this conflict."

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia reacted to the "plan," stating that "at least two phenomena come to mind - Gosplan (State Planning Committee in Moscow) - a factory of unrealistic plans and IPSO."

Julia Shramko

