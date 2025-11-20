Kallas: any peace plan needs Ukrainians and Europeans "on board"

Any plan to end the war requires the involvement of both the Ukrainian and European sides, said EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas to journalists upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 20, writes UNN.

Details

"We will discuss Ukraine. We have a very good plan to discuss very specifically what else we can do with the 'shadow fleet' because it really affects Russia's revenues to finance this war," said Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

But, of course, now we will also discuss the latest news. What we, as Europeans, have always supported is a lasting, strong and just peace, and we welcome any efforts to achieve it. Of course, for any plan to work, Ukrainians and Europeans need to be on board. This is very obvious - Kallas emphasized.

When asked whether European officials were involved in any way in the development of the mentioned "packages" between the US and Russia, Kallas said: "Not to my knowledge."

When asked if she believes that only US President Donald Trump can end this war, Kallas replied: "No."

To end this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must agree to these plans - Kallas stressed.

"Of course, Putin could end this war immediately if he just stopped bombing civilians and killing people. But we have not seen any concessions from the Russian side. We welcome all substantial efforts to end this war. But, as we have said before, it must be just and lasting. This also means that Ukrainians, as well as Europeans, agree with it."

The EU's chief diplomat pointed out, "we must understand that there is one aggressor and one victim in this war." "We have not heard of any concessions from the Russian side. If Russia really wanted peace, it could have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire some time ago. Whereas we again see the bombing of civilians tonight. 93% of Russian targets were civilian infrastructure - schools, hospitals, apartment buildings - to kill many people and inflict as much suffering as possible. This is our position," Kallas noted.

Addition

Earlier, American media reported that US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, developed by the administration secretly with the Russian Federation. According to the press, the plan, which was created in consultations with the Russian envoy, was not agreed in detail with the Ukrainian side.

According to Reuters, sources said that "the proposals include, among other things, a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Axios, citing an American official, reported that "Trump's new plan to end the war in Ukraine involves giving Russia parts of eastern Ukraine that it does not currently control, in exchange for US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe against future Russian aggression."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development of a "list of potential ideas" to end Russia's war against Ukraine, while claiming that it was based on "proposals from both sides of this conflict."

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia reacted to the "plan," stating that "at least two phenomena come to mind - Gosplan (GOSPLAN in Moscow) - a factory of unrealistic plans and IPSO."