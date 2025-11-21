US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters

The US has threatened to stop supplying weapons and intelligence to Ukraine if it does not sign the American peace plan by November 27. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, Ukraine is facing greater pressure from Washington to agree to a US-brokered peace framework agreement with Russia than during previous negotiation attempts, including threats to stop providing intelligence and weapons.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the US wants Ukraine to sign the framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace settlement plan in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

On November 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint team work.