Police found 20 million euros worth of drugs in a vegetable shop in Germany

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 14020 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 46627 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 73455 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 94334 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 91791 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 81321 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 218799 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 215317 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166415 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108221 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lostJuly 13, 07:38 AM • 7338 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 11440 views
Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyJuly 13, 09:32 AM • 5692 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 10007 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks11:32 AM • 12777 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 218799 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 215317 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 198511 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 219676 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 249130 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 10018 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 11453 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 91791 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 66608 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 70575 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Police found 20 million euros worth of drugs in a vegetable shop in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

In Germany, police discovered over 300 kg of the synthetic stimulant Captagon, valued at over 20 million euros, in a vegetable shop. The drugs were hidden in seed pallets, marking one of the largest seizures of its kind in the country.

Police found 20 million euros worth of drugs in a vegetable shop in Germany

In the German city of Landsberg, police uncovered a massive drug shipment in an ordinary vegetable shop: at least 300 kg of captagon – a synthetic stimulant with an estimated value of over 20 million euros – were found in seed pallets. Law enforcement officials call this one of the largest seizures of its kind in Germany, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

A vegetable shop in Saxony-Anhalt was selling not only healthy products but also illicit ones: police found hundreds of kilograms of the stimulant captagon. The exact quantity is still being determined. According to a joint statement by the police and prosecutor's office, the estimated street value of this substance is over 20 million euros.

- the post states.

This is likely one of the largest single seizures of this substance in Germany

 - stated in the law enforcement statement.

The suspects are reportedly under investigation, but are not currently in Germany.

Addition

During the investigation, it was discovered that pallets of oilseeds containing drugs were being delivered to the vegetable storage facility. According to the police, more than 20 suspicious pallets were seized on Saturday.

Four of these pallets have reportedly already been forensically examined. They contained approximately 300 kilograms of the stimulant captagon in the form of approximately 1.7 million tablets.

Captagon is a synthetic drug from the amphetamine group, which first appeared on the German market as a medicine in the 1960s, but is no longer legally produced today. Products smuggled under the name Captagon usually no longer contain the original active ingredient, fenethylline, but mostly amphetamine.

The amount of drugs could be even higher

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, captagon is highly addictive and can cause depression, hallucinations, and anxiety. The drug is mainly consumed in the Middle East and is also said to be produced, in particular, in Syria.

The total amount of drugs found in Saxony-Anhalt is still being investigated. Not all pallets have been searched yet.

The quantity could well increase

– a police spokeswoman told the dpa news agency, referring to the amount of drugs.

For investigative reasons, the police refused to disclose details such as the number of criminals and the role played by the vegetable trade.

One in ten Americans aged 30-39 uses alcohol or drugs at work - study7/9/25, 1:52 PM • 1504 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Der Spiegel
Syria
Germany
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9