Police found 20 million euros worth of drugs in a vegetable shop in Germany

In the German city of Landsberg, police uncovered a massive drug shipment in an ordinary vegetable shop: at least 300 kg of captagon – a synthetic stimulant with an estimated value of over 20 million euros – were found in seed pallets. Law enforcement officials call this one of the largest seizures of its kind in Germany, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

A vegetable shop in Saxony-Anhalt was selling not only healthy products but also illicit ones: police found hundreds of kilograms of the stimulant captagon. The exact quantity is still being determined. According to a joint statement by the police and prosecutor's office, the estimated street value of this substance is over 20 million euros. - the post states.

This is likely one of the largest single seizures of this substance in Germany - stated in the law enforcement statement.

The suspects are reportedly under investigation, but are not currently in Germany.

Addition

During the investigation, it was discovered that pallets of oilseeds containing drugs were being delivered to the vegetable storage facility. According to the police, more than 20 suspicious pallets were seized on Saturday.

Four of these pallets have reportedly already been forensically examined. They contained approximately 300 kilograms of the stimulant captagon in the form of approximately 1.7 million tablets.

Captagon is a synthetic drug from the amphetamine group, which first appeared on the German market as a medicine in the 1960s, but is no longer legally produced today. Products smuggled under the name Captagon usually no longer contain the original active ingredient, fenethylline, but mostly amphetamine.

The amount of drugs could be even higher

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, captagon is highly addictive and can cause depression, hallucinations, and anxiety. The drug is mainly consumed in the Middle East and is also said to be produced, in particular, in Syria.

The total amount of drugs found in Saxony-Anhalt is still being investigated. Not all pallets have been searched yet.

The quantity could well increase – a police spokeswoman told the dpa news agency, referring to the amount of drugs.

For investigative reasons, the police refused to disclose details such as the number of criminals and the role played by the vegetable trade.

