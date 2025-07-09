One in ten Americans aged 30-39 uses alcohol or drugs at work - study

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1551 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12607 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38671 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67542 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146610 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133999 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174815 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119231 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206381 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219954 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146573 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 185119 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206350 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173571 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219924 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15371 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212540 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396178 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228609 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339732 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

One in ten Americans aged 30-39 uses alcohol or drugs at work - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A study by Ohio State University found that almost one in ten workers in the US aged 30-39 are under the influence of alcohol or drugs while at work. This is especially true for the construction industry, catering, and transport.

One in ten Americans aged 30-39 uses alcohol or drugs at work - study

Almost one in ten workers in the US aged 30 to 39 are under the influence of alcohol or drugs while performing their job duties. This was stated by researchers from Ohio State University, who published the results of a new analysis. This is reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

The situation is particularly alarming among workers in the construction industry, catering and service sectors, as well as in professions where safety is critical.

We are extremely concerned that substance use is prevalent among workers performing safety-sensitive tasks. And not only in construction, but also in the areas of installation, maintenance, repair, transportation and movement of goods 

- said Professor of Social Work Sehun Oh.

According to him, although there are clear federal prohibitions on working under the influence for some transportation professions, 6% of transportation and logistics workers still admitted to using alcohol or drugs while working, and 2% to using marijuana.

Researchers note that those who use psychoactive substances at work often abuse them outside of work hours as well. In particular, those who smoke marijuana during their shift are almost twice as likely to be chronic alcohol users. Workers who use cocaine or opioids at work also more often report regular use of marijuana and other illegal substances outside of work.

According to researchers, the causes of abuse can be not only working conditions, but also life difficulties, financial instability, and lack of support.

Our research shows that those who work in difficult conditions and have limited access to well-being resources often use alcohol or drugs as a way to cope with emotional or physical stress

- noted Professor Sehun Oh.

Addition

The analysis used data from over 5,400 workers who participated in a national survey since 1997, when they were 12 to 17 years old. The most current data on substance use at work covers the period 2015–2016. According to this survey, 8.9% of workers reported using alcohol or drugs in the workplace: 5.6% - alcohol, 3.1% - marijuana, 0.8% - cocaine or other hard drugs.

US Surgeon General calls for more active warning about the link between alcohol and cancer04.01.25, 02:58 • 30901 view

The study authors call for updating policies on substance use in the workplace. A 2023 study by co-author Daejun "Aaron" Park from Ohio University showed that 20% of respondents had no substance use policy in their workplace. At the same time, the presence of a clear and comprehensive policy significantly reduced cases of alcohol and drug use among workers in various industries.

A new US initiative has brought down shares of alcohol companies due to a link to cancer06.01.25, 02:50 • 103265 views

Despite this, only half of the workers in the national sample had access to addiction support services.

In Ukraine, the sale of kratom plants was banned: changes to the list of narcotic substances20.11.24, 14:36 • 17614 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyHealthNews of the World
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9