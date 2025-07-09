One in ten Americans aged 30-39 uses alcohol or drugs at work - study

Almost one in ten workers in the US aged 30 to 39 are under the influence of alcohol or drugs while performing their job duties. This was stated by researchers from Ohio State University, who published the results of a new analysis. This is reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

The situation is particularly alarming among workers in the construction industry, catering and service sectors, as well as in professions where safety is critical.

We are extremely concerned that substance use is prevalent among workers performing safety-sensitive tasks. And not only in construction, but also in the areas of installation, maintenance, repair, transportation and movement of goods - said Professor of Social Work Sehun Oh.

According to him, although there are clear federal prohibitions on working under the influence for some transportation professions, 6% of transportation and logistics workers still admitted to using alcohol or drugs while working, and 2% to using marijuana.

Researchers note that those who use psychoactive substances at work often abuse them outside of work hours as well. In particular, those who smoke marijuana during their shift are almost twice as likely to be chronic alcohol users. Workers who use cocaine or opioids at work also more often report regular use of marijuana and other illegal substances outside of work.

According to researchers, the causes of abuse can be not only working conditions, but also life difficulties, financial instability, and lack of support.

Our research shows that those who work in difficult conditions and have limited access to well-being resources often use alcohol or drugs as a way to cope with emotional or physical stress - noted Professor Sehun Oh.

Addition

The analysis used data from over 5,400 workers who participated in a national survey since 1997, when they were 12 to 17 years old. The most current data on substance use at work covers the period 2015–2016. According to this survey, 8.9% of workers reported using alcohol or drugs in the workplace: 5.6% - alcohol, 3.1% - marijuana, 0.8% - cocaine or other hard drugs.

US Surgeon General calls for more active warning about the link between alcohol and cancer

The study authors call for updating policies on substance use in the workplace. A 2023 study by co-author Daejun "Aaron" Park from Ohio University showed that 20% of respondents had no substance use policy in their workplace. At the same time, the presence of a clear and comprehensive policy significantly reduced cases of alcohol and drug use among workers in various industries.

A new US initiative has brought down shares of alcohol companies due to a link to cancer

Despite this, only half of the workers in the national sample had access to addiction support services.

In Ukraine, the sale of kratom plants was banned: changes to the list of narcotic substances