Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Russia is an "existential threat" to Germany and Europe - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The German military considers Russia to be an "existential threat" to the country and Europe, according to a new strategic document from the Bundeswehr. The document indicates that the Kremlin is preparing for a large-scale conflict with NATO by the end of the decade.

Russia is an "existential threat" to Germany and Europe - military

The German military considers Russia an "existential threat" to the country and Europe, according to a report by the news magazine Spiegel, which quotes a new strategic document from the Bundeswehr. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The confidential document contains a warning that the Kremlin is aligning both its industrial and leadership structures "specifically to meet the requirements for a large-scale conflict against NATO by the end of this decade."

Russia is demonstrably preparing for a conflict with NATO, in particular, by strengthening forces in western Russia "on the borders with NATO"

- states the report, citing the strategic document.

According to the publication, by next year, Russia could have about 1.5 million active-duty soldiers.

Germany can only counter this threat "through the consistent development of military and societal potential"

- the document concludes.

The Spiegel report states that military personnel and experts have been developing the strategic document over the past 18 months, which is intended to serve as a guide for the future development of the German Bundeswehr.

The Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently supported US President Donald Trump's demand to raise NATO's defense spending target to 5% of national GDP, a significant shift made possible by the historical easing of Berlin's constitutional debt brake.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia should not have veto power over NATO decisions or influence over the Alliance or its members. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no right to decide the future of Europe.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Reuters
Der Spiegel
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
