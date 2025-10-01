In Germany, unknown individuals fired pyrotechnics at a military aircraft at Celle airbase - Spiegel

Last week, at the Celle airbase in Lower Saxony, unknown individuals fired a pyrotechnic device at a C-130 transport aircraft. The aircraft was not damaged, and the pilots immediately informed the control tower. This was reported by UNN with reference to the magazine Spiegel.

Details

The incident occurred around 12:00 on Friday. According to law enforcement agencies, a New Year's rocket was likely used, causing a flash of light and an explosion. Military police and local police launched an investigation, searched the airbase territory, but have not yet found additional traces of the crime.

In military circles, it is noted that cases of shelling military aircraft are rare, but sometimes pilots are tried to be blinded with laser pointers.

According to the police, there is currently no specific threat to the Air Force aircraft, as the launched firework rocket rose into the sky at a distance of about 500 meters from the aircraft. - the publication notes.

Currently, air traffic is not restricted, but the incident is considered serious, and offenders face severe penalties.

