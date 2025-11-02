$42.080.01
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 35218 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 66239 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 71720 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 96449 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 86400 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 44004 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56300 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45516 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37998 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Manufacturers seek UNESCO cultural heritage status for cuckoo clock

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1762 views

The Black Forest Clock Association, which unites over 50 manufacturers, dealers, and collectors, has applied for UNESCO cultural heritage status for the cuckoo clock. This move is aimed at protecting the 175-year-old tradition and symbolism of the Black Forest, as the market is weakening and some businesses have already closed.

Manufacturers seek UNESCO cultural heritage status for cuckoo clock

Manufacturers, dealers, and collectors from the Black Forest Clock Association are seeking UNESCO cultural heritage status for the cuckoo clock. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.  

Details

"We occupy a niche that needs protection," said Jürgen Klute, managing director of a clock manufacturer and head of the Black Forest Clock Association (VdS). According to the association, over 50 manufacturers, dealers, and collectors are members.

As the German UNESCO Commission reports on its website, while clockmaking has been on the national list since 2021, cuckoo clock production has not.

According to the UN cultural organization, intangible cultural heritage represents living, everyday culture passed down from generation to generation. This includes, among other things, customs and craft techniques.

The cuckoo clock, housed in a typical wooden case, boasts a 175-year tradition and is considered a symbol of the Black Forest.

A classic mechanical cuckoo clock consists of a case, movement, dial, hands, weights, and a bird. Manufacturers from the Black Forest supply clocks in numerous variations worldwide – the USA is a particularly important market, according to industry sources. 

UNESCO strengthens support for Ukraine: the organization will expand its aid program in education, science, and culture15.10.25, 17:29 • 2923 views

The VdS (Association of German Clock Manufacturers) estimates that about 150,000 mechanical cuckoo clocks are sold annually.

"This number used to be higher. Now it has become difficult,"

Klute notes.

The US market is weakening, and visitors to the Black Forest are no longer spending money as freely, says the association president. Some businesses have already had to close in recent years. The pandemic also hit the industry hard. The industry does not want to stand idly by and intends to strengthen its presence.

The association has already created its own seal, which certifies origin from the Black Forest and thus also "Made in Germany." Now it plans to add cultural heritage recognition. 

How the cuckoo clock came about

The origin of the cuckoo clock is shrouded in mystery, as reported by the German Clock Museum in Furtwangen. And it is also unclear who assembled the first specimen in the Black Forest.

A decisive milestone certainly occurred in the mid-19th century. In 1850, Robert Gerwig, then head of the clockmaking school in Furtwangen, organized a design competition.

The winner was designer Friedrich Eisenlohr, responsible for construction projects along the Baden State Railway. The architect adorned a replica of a railway signalman's house facade with a clock face.

Thus, the prototype of the cuckoo clock was born. Later, this design was expanded and modified to include carvings of animals and plants. 

Addition

UNESCO has added two Ukrainian events to its Calendar of Anniversaries for 2026–2027. These are the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve and the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Mykola Leontovych. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

