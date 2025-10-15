$41.750.14
UNESCO strengthens support for Ukraine: the organization will expand its aid program in education, science, and culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

On October 14, the UNESCO Executive Board adopted a new decision regarding the emergency aid program for Ukraine. The organization reaffirmed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and condemned Russian aggression.

UNESCO strengthens support for Ukraine: the organization will expand its aid program in education, science, and culture

On October 14, the UNESCO Executive Board, at its 222nd session in Paris, adopted a new decision on actions and an emergency assistance program for Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

The organization confirmed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people in overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression and instructed the Director-General to continue monitoring the situation within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

After the decision was adopted, delegations from Albania, Austria, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey, France, the Czech Republic, and Japan spoke in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia's violation of international law, which continues its destructive attacks on cultural and educational sites, Ukraine's infrastructure, the destruction of civilians, the killing of journalists, and other war crimes.

— the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Representatives of the countries emphasized that the war caused massive destruction of cultural and educational facilities, killings of civilians and journalists, as well as other war crimes.

Separately, Australia, on behalf of 44 states that are members of the Group of Friends of Ukraine in UNESCO, issued a joint statement strongly condemning Russian aggression. The countries highly appreciated UNESCO's work in supporting Ukraine and called for increased assistance. The European Union also issued its own statement of solidarity.

In response, the Ukrainian delegation thanked UNESCO, partners, and donors for their contribution to the restoration of education, science, and culture, particularly through the UNESCO Cultural Hub in Lviv – a space of support for artists and communities. 

Ukraine also welcomed the development of UNESCO's Action Plan in the field of science for Ukraine and called for additional resources to be attracted to protect endangered sites and develop intersectoral programs that combine culture, education, and psychosocial assistance.

The adopted decision confirms UNESCO's unwavering position in defending Ukraine's sovereignty, international law, and human rights. The Organization's support will continue, especially during the post-war recovery period, which Ukraine views as part of global solidarity and shared responsibility for the future.

Stepan Haftko

