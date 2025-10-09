UNESCO to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea - MFA

The UNESCO Executive Board has adopted another decision to continue monitoring the situation in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On October 9, the UNESCO Executive Board adopted another decision to continue monitoring the situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The decision is based on the report of the UNESCO Director-General on the situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia in the areas of the Organization's competence, which confirms a significant deterioration of the situation on the Ukrainian peninsula, including Russia's destruction of Ukraine's cultural heritage, including the UNESCO World Heritage site "Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora", numerous violations by Russia of the rights of Crimean Tatars, illegal persecution of journalists by the occupation authorities, violations in the field of education and the right to education in Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages, freedom of religion and other human rights violations. - the statement says.

The statement on behalf of 44 UNESCO member states, which condemns Russia's actions in occupied Crimea, points to the persecution of Crimean Tatars, the destruction of Ukrainian-language education, religious and cultural monuments, as well as the damage caused by Russia to the environment as a result of irresponsible activities.

The decision of the Executive Board confirms the unwavering position of the majority of UNESCO member states aimed at protecting international law, human rights and the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. - noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

