UNESCO to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea - MFA

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
07:48 PM • 1186 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
05:32 PM • 8468 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 18027 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 25561 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 44512 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45147 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 26124 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21951 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38551 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17379 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
The Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification regarding searches conducted by NABU at two prosecutorsOctober 9, 10:45 AM • 8718 views
Ukraine to launch new international cargo transportation permit system from November 1 - Ministry of DevelopmentPhotoOctober 9, 11:44 AM • 6270 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31402 views
Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on defense digitalization until 2028: what it entails02:43 PM • 5784 views
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region03:43 PM • 10684 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31470 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 44513 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45147 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38551 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 70796 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31470 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 17888 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 32560 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 49363 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 63120 views
Actual
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

UNESCO to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The UNESCO Executive Board has decided to continue monitoring the situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The UNESCO Director-General's report confirms a significant deterioration of the situation on the peninsula, including the destruction of cultural heritage and human rights violations.

UNESCO to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea - MFA

The UNESCO Executive Board has adopted another decision to continue monitoring the situation in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On October 9, the UNESCO Executive Board adopted another decision to continue monitoring the situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The decision is based on the report of the UNESCO Director-General on the situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia in the areas of the Organization's competence, which confirms a significant deterioration of the situation on the Ukrainian peninsula, including Russia's destruction of Ukraine's cultural heritage, including the UNESCO World Heritage site "Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora", numerous violations by Russia of the rights of Crimean Tatars, illegal persecution of journalists by the occupation authorities, violations in the field of education and the right to education in Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages, freedom of religion and other human rights violations.

- the statement says.

The statement on behalf of 44 UNESCO member states, which condemns Russia's actions in occupied Crimea, points to the persecution of Crimean Tatars, the destruction of Ukrainian-language education, religious and cultural monuments, as well as the damage caused by Russia to the environment as a result of irresponsible activities.

The decision of the Executive Board confirms the unwavering position of the majority of UNESCO member states aimed at protecting international law, human rights and the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

- noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Leaders and high representatives of more than 60 countries and international organizations during the 5th summit of the International Crimea Platform at the UN headquarters adopted the New York Declaration, and confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, its occupation will never be recognized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
UNESCO
United Nations
New York City
Crimea
Ukraine