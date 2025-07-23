Russia has damaged and destroyed over 3,800 monuments and cultural sites in Ukraine

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 1528 cultural heritage sites and 2359 cultural infrastructure objects have been affected. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, writes UNN.

As of July 21, due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 1528 cultural heritage sites and 2359 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged. - the report says.

Among the damaged cultural heritage sites: 147 have national significance status, 1267 - local, 114 - newly discovered.

Overall, damage has been recorded in 18 regions. The most significant destruction occurred to monuments in Kharkiv Oblast - 336, Kherson Oblast - 289, Odesa Oblast - 179, Donetsk Oblast - 173, Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv city - 111.

At the same time, as a result of shelling and hostilities, 2359 cultural infrastructure objects were affected, of which 471 were completely destroyed.

The cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

In total, the following were affected:

club facilities – 1147;

libraries – 830;

art education institutions – 180;

museums and galleries – 129;

theaters, cinemas, and philharmonics – 49;

reserves – 9;

parks, zoos – 10;

circuses – 4.

Destruction has been recorded in 318 territorial communities across Ukraine. The most are in the communities of Donetsk (432 TC), Luhansk (122 TC), Sumy (37 TC), Kharkiv (33 TC), Kherson (22 TC), Zaporizhzhia (28 TC) regions.

Almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to accurately calculate the number of cultural institutions affected by hostilities and occupation. - added the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

