Ukraine to introduce position of ambassador to UNESCO due to Russian attacks on cultural heritage

Ukraine will have an ambassador to UNESCO for the first time. The decision was made due to Russia's attacks on cultural heritage sites. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The ministry noted that Sybiha announced the introduction of the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to UNESCO during a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors.

"One of the goals of the Russian aggressor is Ukrainian cultural heritage. We must protect and restore it. Ukraine must be represented in the governing bodies of UNESCO," the minister emphasized.

He also thanked UNESCO for supporting Ukraine and helping to restore cultural heritage.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, due to the occupiers' attacks, cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv have been damaged. The infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions suffered the greatest losses.