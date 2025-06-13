Merz reported that he was informed about the strike on Iran and acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on his X page that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him early Friday morning about a military strike on Iran. The German leader stressed that Israel has the right to defend itself and added that Iran must stop developing nuclear weapons, UNN writes, citing Merz's statement and the Spiegel publication.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed me by phone this morning about the military operations and their goals. After that, I invited him to a meeting of the German government's security cabinet, - Merz wrote.

Details

According to Spiegel, Merz called on all parties to exercise restraint in his statement. He also stressed that the German government's top priority is the safety of German citizens. Merz also added that "Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens."

The German leader called on both sides to refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilization of the entire region. According to him, Germany is closely coordinating its actions with France, Great Britain and the United States and is ready to "influence the parties to the conflict with all diplomatic means at our disposal."

At the same time, Merz stressed that the main goal should remain to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is important to prevent destabilization and reduce tensions in the Middle East, because the conflict poses a threat to global security.

Addition

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran.