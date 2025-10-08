George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
05:38 PM • 654 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17211 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 31723 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28864 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 28428 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 25927 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21995 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19864 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 22019 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19818 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - MediaOctober 8, 09:03 AM • 5862 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhotoOctober 8, 09:38 AM • 20798 views
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 7834 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 21218 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 17655 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17184 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 31709 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 17654 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28851 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 21217 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 1980 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 29173 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 43667 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 46481 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 97777 views
Actual
Financial Times
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1996 views

American actor George Clooney is raising his eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, on a farm in France. He aims to protect them from paparazzi and comparisons to celebrity children, providing an analog life without iPads.

George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside

American actor George Clooney, who was born in Kentucky, spent a significant part of his childhood in the countryside – and, by his own admission, hated the place. Nevertheless, he lives on a farm in France with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. And, it seems, this is primarily for the well-being of the children, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

He doesn't want his children "running around worrying about paparazzi," the 64-year-old actor said in an interview with Esquire magazine. He also doesn't want them "to be compared to other people's famous children." In France, people are not very interested in celebrities.

"They don't give a damn about fame," Clooney noted.

Family life also seems to be taking a more analog path.

"They're not on their iPads there, you know? They have a much better life," Clooney continued.

According to the actor, the farm in France has vineyards and about 1200 olive trees, as well as a tractor on which Clooney drives the children. In the spring, the fence had to be painted. In the absence of craftsmen, he and Ella and Alexander took up brushes. During this activity, both children were covered in paint and oil from head to toe, but: "They got the job done, that was the point."

Overall, the two-time Oscar winner appears down-to-earth in the interview. He proudly says that he repaired the car and the coffee machine himself.

"I'm so handy. They have no idea," Clooney joked.

Clooney himself says he doesn't want to raise his children in Los Angeles amidst Hollywood culture: "I felt like they would never get a fair shot in life."

Addition

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt urges young stars not to succumb to industry pressure and avoid roles in superhero films and franchises. Pitt stated that participation in such projects can be exhausting.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Kentucky
Der Spiegel
France
Los Angeles