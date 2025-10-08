George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside

American actor George Clooney, who was born in Kentucky, spent a significant part of his childhood in the countryside – and, by his own admission, hated the place. Nevertheless, he lives on a farm in France with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. And, it seems, this is primarily for the well-being of the children, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

He doesn't want his children "running around worrying about paparazzi," the 64-year-old actor said in an interview with Esquire magazine. He also doesn't want them "to be compared to other people's famous children." In France, people are not very interested in celebrities.

"They don't give a damn about fame," Clooney noted.

Family life also seems to be taking a more analog path.

"They're not on their iPads there, you know? They have a much better life," Clooney continued.

According to the actor, the farm in France has vineyards and about 1200 olive trees, as well as a tractor on which Clooney drives the children. In the spring, the fence had to be painted. In the absence of craftsmen, he and Ella and Alexander took up brushes. During this activity, both children were covered in paint and oil from head to toe, but: "They got the job done, that was the point."

Overall, the two-time Oscar winner appears down-to-earth in the interview. He proudly says that he repaired the car and the coffee machine himself.

"I'm so handy. They have no idea," Clooney joked.

Clooney himself says he doesn't want to raise his children in Los Angeles amidst Hollywood culture: "I felt like they would never get a fair shot in life."

