Number of asylum applications decreases in Germany

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 10816 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 119843 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 208722 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 104429 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 165669 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 360794 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 308246 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 134332 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 113866 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208600 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.3m/s
70%
750mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organizationAugust 3, 11:30 AM • 16738 views
UAE banks close accounts of Russian companies - intelligenceAugust 3, 12:14 PM • 4680 views
Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern RussiaAugust 3, 01:39 PM • 12895 views
In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident03:39 PM • 6316 views
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents05:02 PM • 9892 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 101690 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 119816 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 360765 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 190392 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 308228 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 208684 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 85928 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 123054 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 136729 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 209826 views
Actual
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian
YouTube

Number of asylum applications decreases in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

In Germany, the number of asylum applications has significantly decreased, with 70,011 initial applications registered from January to July. This is almost 50% less than in the same period last year.

Number of asylum applications decreases in Germany

Germany is recording a noticeable decrease in the number of asylum applications. This is attributed to stricter border controls and the return of migrants who had already started applying for asylum in other countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Spiegel.

Details

According to the publication, from January to July, 70,011 initial asylum applications were registered in Germany.

This is almost 50% less than in the same period last year. Last year, from January to July, 140,783 applications were submitted.

- the post says.

It is noted that about 8,300 initial applications were submitted in July – 45% less than in July 2024.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the government intends to continue this trend.

"We want procedures to take place at the EU's external borders, faster decisions, and a consistent return policy... The country must regulate who enters it – not smuggler gangs," he emphasized.

Recall

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder advocates for Ukrainian refugees in Germany to receive lower payments as asylum seekers, instead of citizen's benefits. According to him, this applies to all Ukrainians, not just new arrivals, and is the reason for the low employment rate of refugees.

Growing fatigue? How Czech Republic now treats refugees from Ukraine: social survey data01.08.25, 13:33 • 3858 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Der Spiegel
European Union
Germany