Number of asylum applications decreases in Germany

Germany is recording a noticeable decrease in the number of asylum applications. This is attributed to stricter border controls and the return of migrants who had already started applying for asylum in other countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Spiegel.

Details

According to the publication, from January to July, 70,011 initial asylum applications were registered in Germany.

This is almost 50% less than in the same period last year. Last year, from January to July, 140,783 applications were submitted. - the post says.

It is noted that about 8,300 initial applications were submitted in July – 45% less than in July 2024.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the government intends to continue this trend.

"We want procedures to take place at the EU's external borders, faster decisions, and a consistent return policy... The country must regulate who enters it – not smuggler gangs," he emphasized.

Recall

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder advocates for Ukrainian refugees in Germany to receive lower payments as asylum seekers, instead of citizen's benefits. According to him, this applies to all Ukrainians, not just new arrivals, and is the reason for the low employment rate of refugees.

