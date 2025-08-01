Growing fatigue? How Czech Republic now treats refugees from Ukraine: social survey data

$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 28678 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 75919 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 81278 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 57255 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 90151 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 83227 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146384 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83442 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83847 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 43548 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 56348 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 42309 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 48774 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation06:38 AM • 20801 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 49301 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 81285 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 89676 views
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 35545 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 89676 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 154277 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 213499 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 267259 views
Growing fatigue? How Czech Republic now treats refugees from Ukraine: social survey data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

A survey in the Czech Republic shows growing fatigue with Ukrainian refugees, although most support their stay. 58% believe the country has accepted too many refugees, but 52% support providing asylum.

Growing fatigue? How Czech Republic now treats refugees from Ukraine: social survey data

In the Czech Republic, public fatigue with Ukrainian refugees is gradually growing, while support for their stay in the country remains stable. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euroactiv.

Details

According to a survey by the STEM agency, 58% of Czech residents believe that their country has accepted too many refugees from Ukraine after the full-scale Russian invasion.

At the same time, 52% of respondents spoke in favor of providing asylum to Ukrainians, and 31% consider them useful.

Also, according to the survey, 40% of Czechs say that they tolerate Ukrainians, but are tired of their presence. Among the respondents, 60% mistakenly believe that Ukrainians take more money from the state than they contribute.

Currently, approximately 373,700 Ukrainians have received temporary protection in the Czech Republic. The country ranks third in the European Union in terms of the number of Ukrainian refugees, after Germany and Poland.

Recall

From November 1 of this year, Poland is changing the rules for accommodating Ukrainian refugees. Only representatives of protected groups will be accepted there, and for other refugees, the "Together for Independence" program is planned with rental subsidies and Polish language courses.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
European Union
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine
Poland