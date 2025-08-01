Growing fatigue? How Czech Republic now treats refugees from Ukraine: social survey data

In the Czech Republic, public fatigue with Ukrainian refugees is gradually growing, while support for their stay in the country remains stable. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euroactiv.

According to a survey by the STEM agency, 58% of Czech residents believe that their country has accepted too many refugees from Ukraine after the full-scale Russian invasion.

At the same time, 52% of respondents spoke in favor of providing asylum to Ukrainians, and 31% consider them useful.

Also, according to the survey, 40% of Czechs say that they tolerate Ukrainians, but are tired of their presence. Among the respondents, 60% mistakenly believe that Ukrainians take more money from the state than they contribute.

Currently, approximately 373,700 Ukrainians have received temporary protection in the Czech Republic. The country ranks third in the European Union in terms of the number of Ukrainian refugees, after Germany and Poland.

From November 1 of this year, Poland is changing the rules for accommodating Ukrainian refugees. Only representatives of protected groups will be accepted there, and for other refugees, the "Together for Independence" program is planned with rental subsidies and Polish language courses.