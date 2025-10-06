Signal app threatens to leave Europe over chat control law

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 8268 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 18324 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 20934 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 24677 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 51139 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 28276 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35757 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63804 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75903 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91176 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 13381 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 15156 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 24305 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29331 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16868 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16920 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29383 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 51137 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 175047 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 103518 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 60880 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 57663 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 133262 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 65483 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 66983 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
NASAMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MiG-31

Signal app threatens to leave Europe over chat control law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Signal messenger head Meredith Whittaker stated that the app is ready to leave the EU if a law is passed that allows authorities to bypass encryption to check private messages. This concerns the fight against the spread of child sexual abuse material, but Signal, WhatsApp, and Threema oppose such measures.

Signal app threatens to leave Europe over chat control law

Meredith Whittaker, head of the Signal messenger, stated that the app is ready to leave the EU if a law allowing authorities to bypass encryption to check private messages for criminal content is passed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nordot.

Meredith Whittaker, head of the Signal app, told DPA that her chat app would even withdraw from the European Union if the bloc introduced backdoors in messengers.

"If we were in a situation where we had to choose between undermining the integrity of our encryption and privacy guarantees on the one hand, and leaving Europe on the other, we would, unfortunately, choose to leave the market."

– said Whittaker, a privacy expert and president of the non-profit organization Signal Foundation in the USA.

Whittaker said that in the worst case, Signal would work with partners and the community to find ways to circumvent such rules. Signal has done this before when the app was blocked in countries like Russia or Iran.

"But ultimately, we would rather leave the market than start complying with such dangerous legislation," she emphasized.

Addition

The European Union has been discussing a law aimed at combating the spread of child sexual abuse material for the past three years. Under the proposed regulation, popular messengers such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and Threema will be obliged to check messages before they are encrypted, which implies the introduction of special mechanisms for controlling all content.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart again criticized the proposed law, telling the German newspaper Der Spiegel that the initiative "will jeopardize the privacy of every user." The Threema messenger took a similar stance, emphasizing in an April blog post that such measures effectively put all citizens under general suspicion.

"Mass surveillance is not only unsuitable for fighting crime, it is also completely incompatible with democratic principles and poses a significant threat to data security."

– said a Threema representative.

"In a healthy democracy, it is the citizens who should control the government – mass surveillance is an inversion of this democratic principle."

- he added.

During the EU discussions on chat control, the European Parliament spoke out against this initiative, gaining overwhelming support across all political groups. At the same time, in the Council of Member States, the majority spoke in favor of control, but without the support of Germany and several other countries, it was impossible to implement the law. The situation may change during Denmark's presidency of the Council.

Earlier, UNN wrote that an unknown person, posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, used AI voice and Signal to contact five government officials, including three foreign ministers. The campaign began in mid-June 2025 using a fake account.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
WhatsApp
Telegram
Marco Rubio
Der Spiegel
Denmark
Germany
Iran