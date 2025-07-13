Iran ready to cooperate with IAEA after attacks, but in a "new form" - Spiegel

The Iranian authorities want to continue cooperation with the IAEA "in a new form". This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced his intention to allow IAEA inspectors to work in the country after the end of hostilities with Israel.

As the minister noted, after recent Israeli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran announced its readiness to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, but in a "new form."

The danger of radioactive material spreading and the risk of unexploded ordnance detonating are serious. Therefore, IAEA inspectors' access to nuclear facilities has both a reactor safety aspect and an aspect concerning the safety of the inspectors themselves. – Araghchi stated.

Recall

In early July, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending his country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

UNN also reported that Iran refuses to negotiate with the US as long as Washington dictates terms regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

At the same time, the US called on Tehran to immediately resume full cooperation with the IAEA.