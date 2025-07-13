Iran ready to cooperate with IAEA after attacks, but in a "new form" - Spiegel

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 11527 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 38675 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 68443 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 89364 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 86317 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 80462 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 215806 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 212896 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165789 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108162 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.2m/s
35%
752mm
Popular news
Up to 38° during the day: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on SundayJuly 13, 03:53 AM • 11883 views
Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General StaffJuly 13, 04:18 AM • 10199 views
The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and KABs: a man was woundedJuly 13, 04:59 AM • 8058 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 5126 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks11:32 AM • 8358 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 215806 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 212896 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 196224 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 217558 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 247325 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 4112 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 5294 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 86317 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 65684 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 69673 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Iran ready to cooperate with IAEA after attacks, but in a "new form" - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi announced his intention to allow IAEA inspectors to work in the country after the end of hostilities with Israel. Tehran is ready to continue cooperation with the IAEA, but in a "new form", after attacks on nuclear facilities.

Iran ready to cooperate with IAEA after attacks, but in a "new form" - Spiegel

The Iranian authorities want to continue cooperation with the IAEA "in a new form". This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced his intention to allow IAEA inspectors to work in the country after the end of hostilities with Israel.

As the minister noted, after recent Israeli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran announced its readiness to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, but in a "new form."

The danger of radioactive material spreading and the risk of unexploded ordnance detonating are serious. Therefore, IAEA inspectors' access to nuclear facilities has both a reactor safety aspect and an aspect concerning the safety of the inspectors themselves.

– Araghchi stated.

Recall

In early July, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending his country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

UNN also reported that Iran refuses to negotiate with the US as long as Washington dictates terms regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

At the same time, the US called on Tehran to immediately resume full cooperation with the IAEA.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Der Spiegel
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9