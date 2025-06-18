The Russian ambassador was summoned in Brussels due to the attack on a European diplomat in Vladivostok

A European Union spokesperson said on Wednesday that the EU had summoned the Russian ambassador to Brussels for explanations after an attack on an EU official in the eastern city of Vladivostok last month. This was reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The diplomat was attacked on May 26. His name, nationality and health status were not disclosed. The German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that the official was a Romanian woman who had come to the city on official business.

Der Spiegel reported that the woman was attacked after leaving her hotel for a morning walk. A car pulled up next to her and two men got out. She was threatened and then beaten. The men are believed to work for the Russian security services, the news outlet said, citing EU diplomatic sources.

We condemn any violence against EU diplomats. They must be able to perform their duties without fear or intimidation. The safety of our staff is a priority and we will continue to review the protection of our diplomatic staff. – said EU spokeswoman Anitta Hipper.

The Russian representative in Brussels was summoned "for clarification." No further details were provided.

Addition

