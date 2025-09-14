A series of accidents in Germany paralyzed train traffic until Monday

A series of accidents occurred in northern Germany, including a fire in a distribution board and a car accident where a vehicle crashed into a bridge and damaged the railway track. All this led to routes between Hanover and Berlin being in a "delay until Monday" situation, UNN reports with reference to Bild and Der Spiegel.

Details

Last night, an ICE train from Berlin to Cologne was forced to stop due to a drunk driver who caused an accident on the railway track, paralyzing train traffic.

the car overturned and landed on its roof. The fully loaded train was damaged and forced to stop. 900 ICE passengers in Hanover had to wait several hours on the open track. - the media report states.

According to the police, during several hours of waiting on the open track, several medical emergencies occurred due to circulatory problems and dehydration.

Some passengers walked towards Kleefeld, others later took a bus to Hanover Central Station.

It is noted that the accident with the drunk driver is not the only incident; a fire also occurred.

A fuse box of a signal panel caught fire in the Hanover region, causing disruptions on the line to Berlin - the media reports.

According to Deutsche Bahn, route changes and restrictions may last on the route between Hanover and Lehrte until Monday. This also applies to long-distance connections between Hanover and Berlin.

