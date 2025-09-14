A series of accidents in Germany paralyzed train traffic until Monday

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
09:08 AM • 6842 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 37510 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 74062 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 62292 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 72329 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 40050 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 70165 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 65809 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39288 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38433 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.6m/s
32%
758mm
Popular news
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeatSeptember 14, 02:31 AM • 17574 views
Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targetsSeptember 14, 03:08 AM • 8182 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fireVideoSeptember 14, 04:31 AM • 11297 views
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increasedSeptember 14, 05:23 AM • 7186 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff10:26 AM • 5114 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 72901 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 45823 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 45268 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 70164 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 42836 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhoto09:45 AM • 2054 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 19049 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 65807 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 51962 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 99941 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Bild

A series of accidents in Germany paralyzed train traffic until Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

In northern Germany, due to a fire in a distribution board and a car accident that damaged the tracks, train traffic between Hanover and Berlin will be delayed until Monday. The incidents led to the stoppage of an ICE train with 900 passengers, who waited for several hours on the open track.

A series of accidents in Germany paralyzed train traffic until Monday

A series of accidents occurred in northern Germany, including a fire in a distribution board and a car accident where a vehicle crashed into a bridge and damaged the railway track. All this led to routes between Hanover and Berlin being in a "delay until Monday" situation, UNN reports with reference to Bild and Der Spiegel.

Details

Last night, an ICE train from Berlin to Cologne was forced to stop due to a drunk driver who caused an accident on the railway track, paralyzing train traffic.

the car overturned and landed on its roof. The fully loaded train was damaged and forced to stop. 900 ICE passengers in Hanover had to wait several hours on the open track.

- the media report states.

According to the police, during several hours of waiting on the open track, several medical emergencies occurred due to circulatory problems and dehydration.

Some passengers walked towards Kleefeld, others later took a bus to Hanover Central Station.

It is noted that the accident with the drunk driver is not the only incident; a fire also occurred.

A fuse box of a signal panel caught fire in the Hanover region, causing disruptions on the line to Berlin

- the media reports.

According to Deutsche Bahn, route changes and restrictions may last on the route between Hanover and Lehrte until Monday. This also applies to long-distance connections between Hanover and Berlin.

Recall

In the summer, UNN reported: on Friday, June 13, a tragic accident involving a Ukrainian bus occurred in France. It was carrying 46 students and 5 teachers of Kitsman Professional College of Podilsky State University.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Deutsche Bahn
Bild
Der Spiegel
France
Germany
Berlin