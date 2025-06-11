Head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany may become the ambassador to Ukraine - Spiegel

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 5392 views

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16565 views

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
12:09 PM • 23632 views

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 37844 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 62736 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 103767 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 63662 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 87043 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 61862 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 62328 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.3m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

June 11, 06:12 AM • 56304 views

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

June 11, 06:47 AM • 52195 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

June 11, 08:51 AM • 85698 views

EU is facing a tough battle to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - FT

09:53 AM • 28127 views

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

11:05 AM • 52254 views
Publications

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

11:05 AM • 52558 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM • 103767 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 99199 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 309406 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 260706 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Javier Milei

Actual places

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Poland

Kyiv

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 43105 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 52954 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 79018 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 60592 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 94599 views
Actual

Diia (service)

The Washington Post

Mikoyan MiG-29

Mi-24

Il-78

Head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany may become the ambassador to Ukraine - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Martin Jäger, the German ambassador to Ukraine, will become the new head of the BND. A reorganization of the service and an increase in funding are expected, which should speed up the collection of intelligence.

Head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany may become the ambassador to Ukraine - Spiegel

The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is getting a new head. Martin Jäger, who is currently the German Ambassador to Kyiv, will become the new president of this structure, reports Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

The change at the head of the German foreign intelligence service is the result of a decision by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Since the BND is directly subordinate to the Federal Chancellor's Office, he is the one who appoints the head of this department.

The German government has not yet officially confirmed this information. However, Spiegel notes that the personnel decision has been made for some time. It is planned that the current BND President Bruno Kahl will become the German Ambassador to the Vatican.

The publication notes that through the efforts of Martin Jäger, one of the most experienced crisis diplomats in the German Foreign Ministry, the BND will be reorganized in the coming years. The intelligence agency can count on significantly more funding for this. In addition, the German government intends to give the agency more flexibility in the field of foreign espionage and technical intelligence.

The reorganization in the BND became obvious shortly after the change of government. Merz brought Philipp Wolf, who recently served as one of the BND's vice presidents, to the chancellery as an intelligence controller. Since then, there have been rumors that Merz may also appoint a new BND chief.

What is known about Martin Jäger

In recent years, Jäger has had extensive contacts with the work of intelligence services - both in Berlin and in crisis regions of the world. In addition to various positions in the Federal Foreign Office, where he temporarily served as spokesman for Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD), in 2013 he went to the Afghan capital Kabul as ambassador. He later moved to Iraq, where he headed the embassy in Baghdad from 2021. He has been in Kyiv since July 2023.

In Berlin, the new head of the BND can rely on a network that he has built over many years. In addition to his diplomatic career in the Foreign Ministry, he has also held positions in the Finance Ministry under Wolfgang Schäuble, later served as State Secretary in the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior in Stuttgart and in the Development Assistance Department in Berlin. Jäger also gained experience in the private sector. From 2008 to 2013, he served as chief lobbyist for Daimler AG.

Thanks to this combination - Jäger as president of the BND and Philipp Wolf as intelligence coordinator in the Chancellery - the collection of intelligence by the BND is intended to be accelerated as quickly as possible. Wolf is considered an experienced and discreet intelligence officer. For example, last year he secretly prepared a prisoner exchange with Russia, which resulted in the release of several German citizens and American journalist Evan Gershkovich from Russian custody.

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data 10.06.25, 12:20 • 138301 view

Unlike previous BND presidents, the current change is not a dismissal. Even before the collapse of the coalition, Bruno Kal internally discussed whether he could move to Rome as German Ambassador to the Holy See. Now the new German government is fulfilling this wish.

During his eight years in office, Kal has experienced several sensitive cases. He and his agents have repeatedly been criticized by the public. For example, in 2021, he was accused of underestimating the threat of the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan.

The following year, foreign intelligence services criticized the BND for allegedly not warning the German government strongly enough about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the same year, a BND agent was exposed for selling secret details of the German intelligence service's internal workings to Russian intelligence services.

His successor in the BND faces a difficult task. In view of the numerous crises around the world, the agency's expertise is in demand as never before. In particular, Chancellor Merz, who puts foreign policy at the center of his government's work, expects the BND to provide crystal clear analysis and relevant intelligence on a daily basis. The fact that Martin Jäger knows more about Ukraine than almost anyone else should certainly make his start as head of the BND easier.

Addition

The head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, said that Russia intends to test the resolve of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) by extending its confrontation with the West beyond Ukraine. In particular, "green men" may appear in Estonia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Mercedes-Benz Group
Der Spiegel
NATO
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Baghdad
Iraq
Kabul
Afghanistan
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Vatican City
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9