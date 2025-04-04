Mercedes-Benz Group

Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of
euros in profits due to the new US duties.
BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.
The EU has imposed duties of up to 35. 3% on Chinese electric cars, which has prompted threats from Beijing. China plans to freeze
investments in the EU and impose sanctions on European goods in response.