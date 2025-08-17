Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seized

$41.450.00
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 13738 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 27321 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 110164 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 72889 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 74049 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 63639 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52786 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247376 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214239 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168607 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 27365 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 356685 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 308988 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 312518 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 319394 views
Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Several attempts at illegal movement of goods were stopped at the Ukrainian-Polish border. Among the seized items were electronic cigarettes, Apple AirPods headphones, old coins, cosmetics, alcohol, coffee, and narcotic drugs.

Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seized

A number of attempts to illegally move goods were stopped at the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Border guards at the Krakovets checkpoint found 840 electronic cigarettes and 17 Apple AirPods headphones hidden under the hood and in the trunk of a 43-year-old Lviv resident's Audi car. The preliminary value of the seized goods exceeds 800 thousand hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers also stopped a Skoda car heading out of Ukraine. In the trunk of the vehicle, they found a metal container with 11 coins and 9 banknotes from the 18th-20th centuries. An expert examination will determine whether they have cultural or historical value.

At the Shehyni checkpoint, border guards found 228 units of Dutch brand cosmetics in a Mercedes minibus belonging to a 31-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to the man, he was transporting a package from Germany to Lviv.

At the same checkpoint, in another vehicle - a Renault, which belongs to a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, another 167 units of cosmetics of the same brand were seized.

In another car - a Citroën driven by a 41-year-old resident of Lviv region, almost 150 liters of alcohol and 24 kg of coffee were found.

At the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, 203 units of medicinal preparations containing narcotic and psychotropic substances were found. They were found in two cars - a Mercedes and a BMW, which were heading abroad.

Recall

Law enforcement officers liquidated a drug smuggling channel, seizing cocaine worth almost 7 million hryvnias. The organizer, a resident of Lviv, involved international drivers to transport drugs, which were then sold in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

