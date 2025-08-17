Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seized

A number of attempts to illegally move goods were stopped at the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Border guards at the Krakovets checkpoint found 840 electronic cigarettes and 17 Apple AirPods headphones hidden under the hood and in the trunk of a 43-year-old Lviv resident's Audi car. The preliminary value of the seized goods exceeds 800 thousand hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers also stopped a Skoda car heading out of Ukraine. In the trunk of the vehicle, they found a metal container with 11 coins and 9 banknotes from the 18th-20th centuries. An expert examination will determine whether they have cultural or historical value.

At the Shehyni checkpoint, border guards found 228 units of Dutch brand cosmetics in a Mercedes minibus belonging to a 31-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to the man, he was transporting a package from Germany to Lviv.

At the same checkpoint, in another vehicle - a Renault, which belongs to a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, another 167 units of cosmetics of the same brand were seized.

In another car - a Citroën driven by a 41-year-old resident of Lviv region, almost 150 liters of alcohol and 24 kg of coffee were found.

At the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, 203 units of medicinal preparations containing narcotic and psychotropic substances were found. They were found in two cars - a Mercedes and a BMW, which were heading abroad.

Recall

Law enforcement officers liquidated a drug smuggling channel, seizing cocaine worth almost 7 million hryvnias. The organizer, a resident of Lviv, involved international drivers to transport drugs, which were then sold in Ukraine.