$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6502 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51523 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110798 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243197 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254605 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160684 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111947 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369941 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297207 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8504 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33171 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59141 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115670 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Citroën

News by theme

In Kyiv region, the circumstances of an accident in which 9 and 10-year-old boys were injured are being investigated

Two boys aged 9 and 10 were injured in a collision between a Citroen and a Honda in Gostomel, Kyiv region.

Crimes and emergencies • June 17, 03:58 PM • 18252 views

A schoolgirl was hit at a pedestrian crossing in Odessa: serious injuries

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a Citroen driver at an unregulated pedestrian crossing in Odessa.

Crimes and emergencies • June 9, 07:16 PM • 44639 views

In Kyiv region, a drunk driver caused a major accident that injured three people

A drunk driver caused a major accident in Kyiv region that injured three people, damaged at least four cars, and resulted in the driver being detained with a blood alcohol level of 1. 6 ppm.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 04:48 PM • 28080 views

Drunk driver crashes into a parked truck during curfew in Kyiv, is served with a notice of suspicion - prosecutor's office

A drunk driver crashed his minivan into a parked truck in Kyiv at night during the curfew, injuring a passenger, and was suspected of violating traffic rules while intoxicated.

Kyiv • February 14, 11:35 AM • 79968 views

Emergency services of Odesa region equipped with modern ambulances - Kiper

The Mayakivske Emergency Medical Aid Station in Odesa Oblast has received a new modern Class C ambulance as part of the strengthening and modernization of the emergency medical aid system in the region.

Society • February 9, 10:57 AM • 24802 views

Lviv resident tried to illegally import 158 iPhones into Ukraine by hiding them in the car trim

A Lviv resident tried to smuggle 158 iPhones worth UAH 8 million into Ukraine by hiding them in structural cavities of his car.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 09:26 PM • 29373 views