Two boys aged 9 and 10 were injured in a collision between a Citroen and a Honda in Gostomel, Kyiv region.
A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a Citroen driver at an unregulated pedestrian crossing in Odessa.
A drunk driver caused a major accident in Kyiv region that injured three people, damaged at least four cars, and resulted in the
driver being detained with a blood alcohol level of 1. 6 ppm.
A drunk driver crashed his minivan into a parked truck in Kyiv at night during the curfew, injuring a passenger, and was suspected
of violating traffic rules while intoxicated.
The Mayakivske Emergency Medical Aid Station in Odesa Oblast has received a new modern Class C ambulance as part of the
strengthening and modernization of the emergency medical aid system in the region.
A Lviv resident tried to smuggle 158 iPhones worth UAH 8 million into Ukraine by hiding them in structural cavities of his car.