Drunk driver crashes into a parked truck during curfew in Kyiv, is served with a notice of suspicion - prosecutor's office

In Kyiv at night, during the curfew, a minivan crashed into a parked truck with a semi-trailer , the driver who caused the accident while intoxicated was notified of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the accident occurred on the night of February 14.

"Last night on Myloslavska Street, the driver of a Citroen Berlingo crashed into a parked Man TGX with a semi-trailer. A Dräger breathalyzer recorded 1.51 ppm of alcohol in the driver's blood, and he was detained," the statement said.

As a result of the accident, a 24-year-old passenger of a Citroen Berlingo reportedly sustained injuries (closed fracture of the left forearm, head wound, closed head injury) and was hospitalized.

"A 36-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion on a traffic violation committed while intoxicated, which caused the victim a moderate bodily injury," the prosecutor's office said in a Telegram post.

