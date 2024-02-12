Almost 13 times over the blood alcohol limit: a drunk driver caused an accident in Zaporizhzhia

On February 11, a car accident occurred in Zaporizhzhia, when a drunk driver of a car crashed into parked cars twice. The driver's alcohol level exceeded the legal limit by 13 times. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports .

The accident happened yesterday. The driver of a Volkswagen Golf did not choose a safe speed and, while changing direction, did not make sure of safety and hit a parked Chevrolet Lacetti, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that after that, the Volkswagen continued to move uncontrollably and hit another parked Chrysler 200.

Later, during the conversation with the violator, the inspectors found signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver was tested on the spot, and the result was positive - 2.52 ppm (the alcohol level exceeded the permissible limit by 13 times).

Inspectors drew up reports against the driver for:

Art. 124 (Violation of traffic rules that led to an accident)

ч. 1 of Art. 130 (Driving a vehicle by a person in a state of intoxication)CAO (Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

Recall

The number of road accidents in Ukraine increased by 25% in 2023 compared to 2022. This year, more than 3,000 people died in accidents, with speeding causing more than half of the fatal accidents.