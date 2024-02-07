Lviv resident tried to illegally import 158 iPhones into Ukraine by hiding them in the car trim

Customs officers at the Ukrainian-Polish border found 158 undeclared Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max phones in a car. The equipment worth UAH 8 million 200 thousand and the car were seized. This was reported by the Lviv Customs, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 6. Around 23:40, a Citroen Xsara Picasso arrived at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint from Poland.

A 61-year-old resident of Lviv region chose the "green" corridor for customs control. He claimed that he was not moving any goods subject to declaration and taxation. However, during the search, customs officers found 158 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The hidden goods were in the structural cavities of the bottom, doors and interior of the car, access to which became possible after the complete dismantling of the seats, door trim and bottom of the car the statement said.

A report on violation of customs regulations was drawn up against the man under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code. The phones worth over UAH 8 million and the car were temporarily seized. The case will soon be considered in court.