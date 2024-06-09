A schoolgirl was hit at a pedestrian crossing in Odessa: serious injuries

In Odessa, the driver of a Citroen hit a 14-year-old girl at an unregulated crossing. She was seriously injured and was hospitalized. This is reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odessa region, reports UNN.

Details

Today in Odessa, at about 11 o'clock on Angarskaya Street, not far from the "two pillars", a traffic accident occurred.

According to preliminary information of the investigative task force for the investigation of an accident of the Investigative Department of the GUNP in the Odessa region, a 27-year-old driver of a Citroen car hit a 14-year-old girl at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the hit-and-run, the child received injuries, including a ruptured spleen and a broken jaw, and was hospitalized.

After establishing all the circumstances of the incident, a legal qualification will be provided.

In Odessa, a car hit people at a pedestrian crossing – there are hospitalized-mass media