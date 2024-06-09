In Odessa, a car hit people at a pedestrian crossing – there are hospitalized-mass media

In Odessa, a driver rammed another car at speed, after which flew into people at a pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, there are victims. This is reported by local Telegram channels, reports UNN.

According to local publics, 4 people were hospitalized, some of the victims are in quite serious condition.

The car was stopped by a parking lot with garbage containers.

The regional police have not yet commented on the accident.

