In Odessa, a car hit people at a pedestrian crossing – there are hospitalized-mass media
Kyiv • UNN
In Odessa, a driver rammed another car, then hit pedestrians at the crossing, as a result of which 4 people were hospitalized, some in serious condition.
In Odessa, a driver rammed another car at speed, after which flew into people at a pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, there are victims. This is reported by local Telegram channels, reports UNN.
According to local publics, 4 people were hospitalized, some of the victims are in quite serious condition.
The car was stopped by a parking lot with garbage containers.
The regional police have not yet commented on the accident.
In Lviv, as a result of an accident, a police car rolled over on the roof: there are injured05.06.24, 14:50 • 13174 views