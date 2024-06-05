In Lviv, as a result of an accident, a police car rolled over on the roof: there are injured

In Lviv today, on June 5, there was an accident involving three cars, including an official police car. As a result of the accident, there are victims. This UNN reports with Reference to the Communications Department of the Lviv region police.

It was previously established that today, June 5, at about 11:00 at the intersection of Khimicheskaya Street and Chernovol Avenue, three cars collided: a Toyota RAV4, a Škoda Octavia and an official Renault Duster police car, which overturned after the collision - stated in the message of the police.

At the scene of the accident, law enforcement officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident. The victims are receiving medical assistance, the police added.

According to the press secretary of the Lviv Regional Center for emergency medical care and Disaster Medicine Tatyana Andreeva , according to preliminary information, seven people were injured in the accident: a 40-year-old woman, a couple aged 54 and 57 years and four law enforcement officers.

