In the Rivne region, a minor motorcyclist caused an accident: a three-year-old child is among the victims
Kyiv • UNN
In one of the villages of the Rivne region, a 16-year-old motorcyclist without a driver's license "cut off" a motorcycle on the road on which a family was riding, as a result of which a 3-year-old child was hospitalized with fractures and three others were injured.
In the Rivne region, two motorcycles were involved in an accident. Among the victims of the accident - a three-year-old kid, reports UNN.
Details
According to law enforcement officers, the accident occurred on June 3 at about 21:40 in the village of Morochnoye.
A 16-year-old local resident, driving a Lifan motorcycle while overtaking, "clipped" a Delta motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old man.
"As a result of the accident, the driver of the latter and three passengers were injured: a man, a 21-year - old wife and a young daughter received bruises, and a three-year-old son was hospitalized with fractures of the femur and pelvis," the report says.
The minor driver of the Lifan motorcycle left the scene after the accident. Subsequently, he went to a medical facility for examination. It is known that he does not have a driver's license.
Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation. It is known that all participants were without motorcycle helmets.