In the Rivne region, a minor motorcyclist caused an accident: a three-year-old child is among the victims

In the Rivne region, two motorcycles were involved in an accident. Among the victims of the accident - a three-year-old kid, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the accident occurred on June 3 at about 21:40 in the village of Morochnoye.

A 16-year-old local resident, driving a Lifan motorcycle while overtaking, "clipped" a Delta motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old man.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the latter and three passengers were injured: a man, a 21-year - old wife and a young daughter received bruises, and a three-year-old son was hospitalized with fractures of the femur and pelvis," the report says.

In Poland two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in an accident: they ran away from the police at a speed of 150 km/sec-mass media

The minor driver of the Lifan motorcycle left the scene after the accident. Subsequently, he went to a medical facility for examination. It is known that he does not have a driver's license.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation. It is known that all participants were without motorcycle helmets.