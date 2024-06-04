In the Rivne region, a minor motorcyclist caused an accident: a three-year-old child is among the victims

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77271 views
01:58 PM • 77271 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145285 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239811 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171996 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163757 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163757 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148002 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148002 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219924 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219924 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206428 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110794 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110794 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 37926 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37926 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 56523 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106620 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106620 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 56481 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 56481 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219924 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219631 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219631 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 11545 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 18713 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106620 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110794 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158573 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158573 views
In the Rivne region, a minor motorcyclist caused an accident: a three-year-old child is among the victims

In the Rivne region, a minor motorcyclist caused an accident: a three-year-old child is among the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24702 views

In one of the villages of the Rivne region, a 16-year-old motorcyclist without a driver's license "cut off" a motorcycle on the road on which a family was riding, as a result of which a 3-year-old child was hospitalized with fractures and three others were injured.

In the Rivne region, two motorcycles were involved in an accident. Among the victims of the accident - a three-year-old kid, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the accident occurred on June 3 at about 21:40 in the village of Morochnoye.

A 16-year-old local resident, driving a Lifan motorcycle while overtaking, "clipped" a Delta motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old man.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the latter and three passengers were injured: a man, a 21-year - old wife and a young daughter received bruises, and a three-year-old son was hospitalized with fractures of the femur and pelvis," the report says.

In Poland two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in an accident: they ran away from the police at a speed of 150 km/sec-mass media29.05.24, 16:35 • 31911 views

The minor driver of the Lifan motorcycle left the scene after the accident. Subsequently, he went to a medical facility for examination. It is known that he does not have a driver's license.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation. It is known that all participants were without motorcycle helmets.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

