In Poland two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in an accident: they ran away from the police at a speed of 150 km/sec-mass media

In Poland, Two Ukrainian teenagers were killed trying to break away from law enforcement officers in a car at a speed of 150 km/h. About it UNN reports with reference to Trojmiast.

Details

It is reported that at night in the area of Veikherovo, traffic police officers used light and sound signals to stop an Audi A4 car with teenagers in it for inspection. the car did not stop, the chase began.

The 16-year-old Audi driver was running away at high speed through the streets of Gdynia, Sopot, and then Gdansk, where he lost control, crashed into a tree and the car overturned.

The Audi driver, despite resuscitation measures, died on the spot. The 17-year-old passenger of the car was taken to the hospital. However, he later died.

Both dead teenagers were citizens of Ukraine.

According to unofficial data, the driver was traveling at a speed of about 150 km/h. From Weicherovo, where the chase began, he drove to Gdansk in 20 minutes.

It is noted that recordings from the lapel cameras of police officers were seized, detailed studies are being conducted to clarify the circumstances.

